Surviving spouses lose VA Chapter 35 education benefits if they remarry before 57, and for deaths or disabilities on or after Aug. 1, 2023 there is no time limit

Surviving spouses who remarry lose the VA Chapter 35 education benefit tied to their late spouse, the Department of Veterans Affairs says, unless the new marriage happens at 57 or older. For a veteran’s death or a permanent and total disability rating on or after Aug. 1, 2023, the benefit carries no time limit at all.

What remarriage does to Chapter 35

Chapter 35 is VA’s Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance program, which VA calls DEA. If a spouse remarries after the veteran dies, eligibility for DEA benefits tied to that veteran ends. Remaining benefits come back in two cases, according to VA’s DEA page.

The first is a new marriage on or after Jan. 1, 2004 when the spouse was at least 57 years old. The second is a new marriage that ends through death or divorce. The age exception reaches only marriages from 2004 forward, so a spouse who remarried before that date is outside it.

VA’s 2026 Federal Benefits for Veterans, Dependents and Survivors book puts the age test in one line: a surviving spouse who remarries before age 57 loses eligibility. A spouse who marries at 56 loses the benefit, while one who marries at 57 keeps it. A single birthday decides which side of the rule a wedding date falls on.

The money behind that line is large. Chapter 35 lasts up to 36 months for training that started on or after Aug. 1, 2018, and VA’s rates page pays $1,621 for each full month of full-time institutional training from Oct. 1, 2026 through Sept. 30, 2027. Thirty-six full months at that rate come to $58,356.

Surviving spouses weighing a new marriage, or already remarried and unsure where they stand, need three dates: the date of the veteran’s death or total disability rating, the date of the new marriage, and their own age on the wedding day. Those three facts decide whether the school money continues, whether the rest of the 36 months returns, or whether the benefit stays closed. VA’s page states that a new marriage that later ends in death or divorce restores the remaining benefits.

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Ten years, 20 years, or no limit

Time limits depend on when the qualifying event happened. For events before Aug. 1, 2023, a spouse’s benefits in most cases end after 10 years, VA says. If the veteran was rated permanently and totally disabled and later dies, the spouse gets another 10 years, and if a service member died on active duty, benefits end after 20 years.

A third path covers earlier ratings. If a permanent and total rating has an effective date within three years of discharge, benefits generally end 20 years from that effective date. For an event on or after Aug. 1, 2023, there is no time limit, so a spouse can use the benefit whenever school or training fits.

That change leaves remarriage as the main rule that can end a spouse’s use of Chapter 35. For spouses whose event came after the 2023 date, the clock is gone but the marriage test remains. For those whose event came earlier, the 10-year or 20-year window and the marriage test both apply.

Two scenarios show how the rules cut. A spouse who remarries at 55 loses the benefit, but if that marriage ends in divorce or the new spouse’s death, the remaining months return. A spouse who marries for the first time since the loss at 62, in a ceremony held after Jan. 1, 2004, keeps eligibility without any further step on the marriage test.

Other rules sit around the benefit. A spouse can receive DEA and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation, the monthly VA survivor payment, at the same time. Divorce ends eligibility, and spouses must choose between DEA and the Fry Scholarship and cannot switch later. For scale, VA lists a basic monthly DIC rate of $1,699.36 for the surviving spouse of a veteran who died on or after Jan. 1, 1993, under rates effective Dec. 1, 2025.

What Chapter 35 pays for and how to apply

DEA pays a monthly amount toward school costs, or toward living expenses during on-the-job training or an apprenticeship. VA lists undergraduate and graduate degrees, technical and non-college programs, apprenticeships, entrepreneurship training, licensing and certification tests, co-op training, work study and distance learning. Educational and career counseling is also available.

Training that started before Aug. 1, 2018 can draw up to 45 months, against 36 months for later starts. The $1,621 figure applies to full-time institutional training at a college or university or a non-college degree program, and VA updated that rates page on Oct. 14, 2026.

The application is VA Form 22-5490, Dependents’ Application for VA Education Benefits. VA lists an online application and a mail option to the Claims Intake Center, PO Box 5215, Janesville, WI 53547. After applying, the student tells the school’s certifying official, who submits the enrollment information.

Children follow slightly different rules. A child can be married or unmarried, joining the military pauses use of the benefit during active duty, and a dishonorable discharge blocks later use.

Planning to remarry after losing a veteran?

A remarriage date can decide whether tens of thousands of dollars in school money continues, and a surviving spouse can hold Chapter 35 and VA survivor compensation at once. Each program has its own forms and dates, and a wrong guess is easy to make.

The Veterans Benefits Action Kit covers the three VA pension levels including Aid & Attendance and shows how to file for free with VA Form 21P-527EZ. Its Part 5 on survivors lays out what continues for a spouse, and a claim tracker keeps the dates in one place.

Get the survivor-benefit map and free VA filing steps in the Veterans Benefits Action Kit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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