The VA pays eligible veterans 41.5 cents a mile for health care travel after a $3 one-way deductible

Veterans who drive to VA appointments are reimbursed 41.5 cents a mile for approved health care travel, but eligible veterans first absorb a deductible of $3 each way, the Department of Veterans Affairs says. The deductible tops out at $18 a month. A waiver removes it for veterans on a VA pension and for those under certain income limits.

How the 41.5-cent rate and the deductible work

VA’s travel page says it currently pays 41.5 cents ($0.415) per mile for approved, health-related travel. Mileage is calculated door to door with Bing Maps. VA pays round-trip mileage for scheduled appointments and return mileage only for unscheduled visits.

The deductible is $3 one-way or $6 round-trip for each appointment, up to $18 total each month. Once a veteran pays $18 in a single month, VA pays the full cost of approved travel for the rest of that month. The page says the law requires VA to withhold the deductible and that the money helps pay for other veterans’ travel or care.

The arithmetic decides who gets a check. A 40-mile round trip comes to $16.60 in mileage, and after the $6 deductible VA reimburses $10.60. A 100-mile round trip comes to $41.50, which leaves $35.50. A 10-mile round trip is only $4.15, which is less than the $6 deductible.

Frequent travelers reach the cap fast. A veteran with a round trip for each of three appointments in a month has paid $18, and every approved trip after that in the same month is covered in full. That means the deductible costs a regular patient at most $216 over a 12-month stretch.

The question for veterans who drive long distances to a VA medical center is whether they meet the travel rules and whether the deductible can be waived. VA’s filing page says a veteran must be traveling for VA care or VA-approved community care and meet at least one test: a disability rating of 30 percent or higher, treatment for a service-connected condition, a VA pension, income below the maximum annual VA pension rate, inability to afford travel, or travel for a claim exam, a service dog or VA-approved transplant care.

Retirement deadlines, in your inbox: Miss an enrollment or claim deadline and the money can be gone. Join the Retirement Money Brief and we’ll send you our Veterans Benefits Starter Checkup as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the veterans checkup →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Who gets the deductible waived

The waiver applies to a veteran who is eligible for travel pay and meets at least one more condition. These are receiving a VA pension, traveling for a scheduled VA claim exam, or being non-service-connected with income last year or expected earnings this year below the maximum annual VA pension rate. A service-connected veteran qualifies with income below the national income limit for VA health care benefits and prescriptions.

The pension threshold is a dollar figure that moves with the calendar. VA’s pension page lists a maximum annual rate of $17,441 for a wartime veteran with no dependents, under rates effective Dec. 1, 2025. A veteran under that line who is not service-connected can have the $6 round-trip deductible waived, which is worth up to $216 a year.

VA applies a qualifying waiver automatically, and a veteran can also ask for one in person or in writing. One detail matters for veterans rated 100 percent service-connected. Aid and Attendance and Housebound payments for those veterans are treated as special monthly compensation, not a VA pension, so they do not count as a pension for the waiver.

What VA reimburses besides the miles

Mileage is only one piece. VA also reimburses tolls, parking, preapproved taxi and plane fares, preapproved public transportation tickets, and specially equipped vehicles such as an ambulance or wheelchair van when VA starts the trip or approves it. Regular transportation, meals and lodging need preapproval from the local VA health facility, while mileage, parking and tolls do not.

Meals and lodging are paid at actual cost, up to 50 percent of the local government employee rate, with all receipts required. Approval comes from the local travel clerk before the trip, and the need depends on the veteran’s medical condition, the weather and other circumstances. A less direct route disqualifies those costs.

Care outside VA follows a stricter rule. VA reimburses travel to non-VA facilities only if it approved the care in advance, except in certain emergencies. For an emergency away from a VA facility, the page says to call within 72 hours of the emergency transport.

Filing within 30 days of each visit

The clock matters as much as the rate. VA’s filing page says to plan to file within 30 days. A claim filed after 30 days is usually denied, and each appointment needs its own claim.

Veterans can file online, and caregivers file through the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System. Some VA facilities let a veteran file during smartphone check-in when the trip was in a personal vehicle from home and only mileage is claimed. The paper route is VA Form 10-3542, signed and dated, mailed or taken with receipts to the VA facility, and a mailed claim counts from its postmark date.

Direct deposit has to be set up for VA travel pay, which is separate from other VA benefits. VA also asks for receipts, a record of mileage to and from appointments, and proof of attendance for community care visits, such as a letter on the provider’s letterhead. Payment arrives by electronic funds transfer.

Veterans stuck on a claim can reach a Veterans Transportation Program representative through VA’s directory, and each facility lists a Beneficiary Travel Office. The same program arranges free rides to appointments, including through the online VetRide service. A family caregiver, a medically required attendant or a transplant donor can be reimbursed too.

Driving to a VA appointment?

Veterans who miss the 30-day filing window or never request the waiver can give up as much as $216 a year in deductibles and the mileage behind it. The travel rules sit beside several other VA money rules, each with its own form and deadline.

The Veterans Benefits Action Kit walks through the three VA pension levels including Aid & Attendance, the same pension status that triggers the deductible waiver. It also shows how to file for free with VA Form 21P-527EZ and gives a claim tracker for logging each appointment and filing date.

Get the VA pension levels and a claim tracker in the Veterans Benefits Action Kit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post The VA pays eligible veterans 41.5 cents a mile for health care travel after a $3 one-way deductible appeared first on The Money Overview.