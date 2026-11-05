Banks must hold money frozen by an IRS bank levy for 21 days before sending it on to the IRS, the agency says

Banks that receive an IRS levy on a customer’s account must freeze the money but cannot send it to the IRS until 21 days have passed, the agency says. The IRS puts the rule plainly: funds in the account are “held and after 21 days sent to the IRS.” For anyone looking at a frozen account, those three weeks are the window to stop the transfer.

A levy is the legal seizure of property to satisfy a tax debt, and the IRS says it can reach wages, money in bank or other financial accounts, vehicles, real estate and other personal property. A wage levy is continuous, with a portion of pay exempt. A bank levy works differently: it captures the balance on the day the bank receives it, then waits out the 21 days.

For anyone with a frozen account, the question is what can be done inside those 21 days. The IRS says to contact it right away, using the telephone number printed on the levy or the IRS correspondence. A release does not erase the debt, so the call has to end with a way to resolve it: full payment, a payment arrangement, proof of hardship or proof that the levy was a mistake.

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The 21-day wait written into the tax code

The wait is not a bank policy. Section 6332(c) of the Internal Revenue Code says a bank must surrender a customer’s deposits, interest included, “only after 21 days after service of levy”. The IRS’s bank levy guidance explains the purpose: the period gives the account holder time to contact the IRS, arrange payment or report errors in the levy.

The clock starts when the levy is delivered. The IRS says the date and time of delivery is the moment the levy is considered made, and the bank freezes the funds as of the date and time it receives the levy. Levies generally arrive by mail. Under the agency’s guidance, a levy normally does not affect deposits made after the levy date, so a paycheck deposited later is not automatically caught.

Banks have little room to improvise. Under Section 6332(d), a person who fails to surrender property subject to a levy without reasonable cause is personally liable for its value, up to the taxes the levy was meant to collect, and faces a penalty equal to 50 percent of the amount recoverable. That is why a bank treats a levy as an order from the IRS, and why only the IRS can change it.

The stakes are the full balance. If nothing changes by the end of the 21 days, the money held at the time of the freeze goes to the IRS. Rent, utility and insurance payments that draw on the account have to be covered some other way during the freeze, which is a reason to make the first phone call early.

Grounds for getting the levy released

The IRS’s levy-release page says the agency is required to release a levy if it determines the amount owed has been paid in full, if the collection period expired before the levy was issued, or if releasing the levy will help the taxpayer pay. A release is also required when the taxpayer enters an installment agreement whose terms do not allow the levy to continue, and when the property is worth more than the debt and releasing it will not hinder collection.

Hardship is the ground most account holders will recognize. The IRS defines economic hardship as a levy that prevents the taxpayer from meeting basic, reasonable living expenses, and it makes that determination itself. For a bank levy the agency says the levy “may be released” on that basis, while a wage levy causing immediate hardship “must be released.” The IRS usually needs financial information, so income and monthly expenses should be at hand for the call.

A release does not cancel the debt. The IRS says the taxpayer must still make arrangements to resolve it or a levy may be reissued. If a request for release is denied, the denial can be appealed before or after a levy is placed, and the agency points to Publication 1660, which explains the appeal rights.

Joint accounts, mistaken levies and bank fees

Not every frozen dollar belongs to the person who owes the tax. The IRS’s own example is an elderly parent whose account was levied for a child’s tax debt. In that case the account owner, or her power of attorney, should call the number on Form 668-A, the levy form, and explain why the funds are hers. The IRS may ask for proof of ownership.

A levy issued in error can also cost money at the bank. Form 8546 asks the IRS to reimburse bank fees from an erroneous levy, and three conditions must all be met: the IRS caused the error, the account holder did not contribute to continuing or compounding it, and the account holder responded on time to IRS contacts and provided requested information before the levy. The form goes to the address on the taxpayer’s copy of the levy.

If the bank has already sent the money, the process changes. The IRS says levy proceeds that have been sent can be recovered by filing a claim to have them returned, and a denial of a request to return levied property can be appealed. The 21 days are therefore the cheapest time to act.

The notice that comes before the freeze

A bank levy follows a written warning. The IRS tells anyone who receives its “Final Notice of Intent to Levy and Notice of Your Right to A Hearing” to contact the agency right away. The hearing right is named in the notice’s title, and the IRS points to Publication 594, The IRS Collection Process, for the fuller procedures.

The difference between the two main kinds of levy shapes the response. A wage levy keeps taking a share of every paycheck until it is released, so the problem grows with each pay period. A bank levy takes one snapshot of the account and then waits, so a single call before the 21 days end can decide the outcome. The IRS levy page links to separate guidance on each.

For retirees with pension, investment or business income, the order of moves is the same: call the IRS at the number on the levy, state the ground for release and ask for a payment arrangement in the same conversation. A payment plan with the account unfrozen leaves a household in a better position than a frozen account and an open debt.

Account frozen by the IRS?

The 21 days run from the day the bank receives the levy, and they do not pause for a weekend or a slow letter. Anyone who spends the first week working out what a frozen account means has fewer days left to ask the IRS for a release.

The Bank Account & Debt Protection Kit lays out the frozen-account response and the 2-month bank protection rule, which shows how Social Security is protected in a bank account and what collectors can and cannot take.

Inside, a debt inventory, call log and deadline tracker give a place to record every call to the IRS and the bank, along with the day the 21 days end.

Get the frozen-account response kit with a call log for a levied account →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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