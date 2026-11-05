The IRS counts tax-exempt municipal bond interest when it decides how much of a retiree’s Social Security benefit is taxable, under its Publication 915 worksheet

Retirees who own tax-exempt municipal bonds can owe federal tax on Social Security benefits that would otherwise go untaxed, because the IRS counts the bond interest when it decides how much of a benefit is taxable. The agency’s Publication 915 tells filers to enter “any tax-exempt interest income, such as interest on municipal bonds” on line D of Worksheet 1. The interest itself stays tax-free, but it still raises the benefit tax.

Municipal bonds are popular with retirees on fixed incomes because the interest escapes federal income tax. The Social Security test runs on a separate track. It asks how large total income is, tax-free or not, and the answer sets how much of the benefit lands on the return.

How line D works in the worksheet

The test starts with half of the year’s Social Security benefits, taken from the net-benefits figure in box 5 of Form SSA-1099. The worksheet in Publication 915 adds all other income to that half, tax-exempt interest included, and compares the total with a base amount set by filing status. Anything above the base can pull part of the benefit into taxable income.

The base is $25,000 for single filers, heads of household and qualifying surviving spouses, and $32,000 for married couples filing jointly. Married people who file separately and lived together at any time during the year have a base of $0. Up to 50% of benefits can be taxable above the base, and up to 85% once the total passes $34,000, or $44,000 for joint filers.

Retirees who hold municipal bonds, bond funds or a bond ladder in a taxable account need that year’s tax-exempt interest from their brokerage statements before they estimate what part of Social Security will be taxed. The worksheet does not let filers subtract it, so a retiree who assumes the interest does not count can understate the bill. Anyone near one of the dollar lines has the most to check.

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The worksheet also bars filers from subtracting certain exclusions from other income, among them qualified U.S. savings bond interest and foreign earned income. Tax-exempt interest goes the other direction, added in at its full amount. The Publication 915 edition is the one written for 2025 returns.

What $6,000 of bond interest does to a benefit

A simple case built on the statute’s formula shows the effect. A single retiree has $20,000 in annual benefits and $12,000 of pension income. Half the benefit is $10,000, so the total is $22,000, under the $25,000 base, and none of the benefit is taxable.

Add $6,000 of municipal bond interest and the total becomes $28,000. That is $3,000 over the base, and half of that excess, $1,500, becomes taxable benefit. The retiree pays no tax on the bond interest and still reports $1,500 more income because of it.

The effect grows past the higher line. Once combined income passes $34,000 for a single filer, 85 cents of each extra dollar becomes taxable benefit until 85% of the benefit is taxable. For a retiree in that range who has not reached the cap, $10,000 of municipal interest can add as much as $8,500 of taxable benefit, which is $1,870 of tax at a 22% rate.

The formula comes from section 86 of the tax code, which defines the income measure as adjusted gross income increased by interest “which is exempt from tax.” Congress wrote the add-back into the statute, so it applies to every filer regardless of how the interest is reported. The same section fixes the $25,000, $32,000, $34,000 and $44,000 lines as flat dollar amounts.

Because the lines are flat dollar amounts, they do not rise when Social Security cost-of-living adjustments raise benefits. A retiree whose total sat safely under a threshold before can drift across it as benefits and bond income grow. A bond yielding 4% with $150,000 invested throws off $6,000 a year, the amount used in the example.

Paperwork and withholding for the tax

Social Security mails Form SSA-1099 by early February for benefits paid in the prior calendar year, according to IRS Topic 423. Retirees who learn that bond interest makes part of the benefit taxable can ask for tax to be withheld by filing Form W-4V, “Voluntary Withholding Request,” which the same topic page describes.

The agency also takes withholding requests directly. Social Security’s withholding page lists rates of 7%, 10%, 12% or 22% of the monthly payment, set through a my Social Security account or by calling 1-800-772-1213. Withholding spreads the added tax across the year instead of leaving it for April.

Repayments change the first line of the worksheet. Publication 915 says any repayment of benefits made during 2025 must be subtracted from the gross benefits received in 2025, whether it was for a 2025 benefit or an earlier one. A retiree who returned an overpayment starts with a smaller benefit figure and a smaller half to add.

For a retiree choosing between municipal bonds and taxable investments, the comparison needs one more step. A bond’s tax-free yield can carry a hidden cost when it pushes income into the 50% or 85% tier, so its true after-tax return runs lower than the exemption suggests. Running the worksheet both ways, with and without the interest, shows the size of that cost before the money is invested.

Holding municipal bonds on top of Social Security?

The mistake that costs retirees here is a quiet one. Municipal bond interest feels like it cannot raise a tax bill, so it never gets added to the worksheet, and the shortfall surfaces at filing as tax on a Social Security benefit nobody planned for.

Cut Your Retirement Tax Bill: 12 Moves lays out each income line that sets a retiree’s tax, including how much of your Social Security is taxed, worked out on one worksheet, and the 2026 numbers on one page. It also names the form to use for each of the 12 moves, among them Schedule 1-A, Form 5329 and Form W-4V, and comes in a large-print edition.

Get the 12-move tax kit: how much Social Security is taxed, plus the 2026 numbers on one page →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post The IRS counts tax-exempt municipal bond interest when it decides how much of a retiree’s Social Security benefit is taxable, under its Publication 915 worksheet appeared first on The Money Overview.