Hospital patients on Medicare who think they are being discharged too soon must contact the quality improvement organization no later than the day of discharge to appeal

Hospital patients on Medicare who believe they are being discharged too soon can ask an independent reviewer to examine the decision, but the request has to reach the quality improvement organization no later than the day of discharge. Patients who wait past that day lose the protection that keeps the hospital from billing them for extra days. The rule applies to inpatients in Original Medicare, and it starts with a paper most patients sign on the way in.

That paper is the Important Message from Medicare, and hospitals hand it out so routinely that many patients sign it without reading. It spells out the right to a fast review of the discharge decision, how to ask for one, and when the patient would owe for a longer stay. Families who keep their copy have the details in hand when a discharge date appears.

The Important Message from Medicare

Under 42 CFR 405.1205, the hospital must give the written notice “at or near admission, but no later than 2 calendar days following the beneficiary’s admission.” A signed copy must follow before discharge, as far in advance as possible but not more than 2 calendar days before it. No second copy is needed if the first was delivered within 2 calendar days of discharge.

Medicare.gov describes the same timing as within 2 days of admission and before discharge. The patient or a representative must sign and date the notice, and if the patient refuses, the hospital can note the refusal and that date counts as the date of receipt. Signing confirms the patient received the notice and can understand it.

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For anyone told a discharge is coming, the question is concrete: what day is the discharge scheduled for, and has the review organization been called yet? The request is due no later than that day, and under the regulation it can be made in writing or by telephone. A discharge set for Monday afternoon does not move the cutoff to Tuesday.

What the quality improvement organization does

The reviewer is a Beneficiary and Family Centered Care Quality Improvement Organization, or BFCC-QIO. Medicare.gov says it is run by Commence or Acentra depending on the state, and that it asks why the patient believes coverage should continue. It then reviews the medical records and the hospital’s information before issuing a decision.

When a request is timely, the review organization notifies the hospital, and by noon the next day the hospital gives the patient a Detailed Notice of Discharge. Under 42 CFR 405.1206, the organization must decide within one calendar day after it receives all requested information. The patient does not have to prove anything alone, because the hospital must supply its records to the reviewer.

Medicare.gov says a patient who asks on time can stay in the hospital while waiting for the decision and does not pay for the stay except for applicable coinsurance or deductibles. That is the practical value of the deadline: the days spent waiting are covered as inpatient days, not billed as a stay the patient chose to extend.

Who pays after the decision

If the reviewer agrees with the discharge, the regulation protects the patient from inpatient charges for care furnished before noon of the day after the patient is notified of the decision. Medicare.gov puts it the same way: no responsibility through noon of the day after the decision, and later inpatient services may become the patient’s responsibility.

If the reviewer decides the patient is leaving too soon, Medicare.gov says coverage for hospital stays under Original Medicare continues as long as it is medically necessary. Coinsurance and deductibles still apply during the stay, so winning the review does not make the hospital days free.

The regulation is blunt about the alternative. A patient who stays past the discharge date without a timely request “may be held responsible for charges incurred after the date of discharge.” Hospital days are billed by the day, so each day past the scheduled discharge becomes a charge the patient may have to cover.

When the discharge day has passed

A late request still gets a hearing, with less protection. A patient who is still in the hospital can ask for expedited review at any time during the hospitalization, and the review organization decides within 2 calendar days of receiving the request and the pertinent information. The financial liability protection does not apply to a late request.

A patient who has already left can ask within 30 calendar days after discharge, or later for good cause, and the organization then has 30 calendar days to decide. Medicare.gov states the consequence plainly: the review is still possible, but different rules and timeframes apply, and the patient may owe for the stay past the original discharge day.

Two other situations carry their own rules. Medicare.gov says a patient still admitted when the hospital changes the status to outpatient getting observation services may appeal that change as well. Members of Medicare Advantage plans can ask the plan for an appeal, and if the plan never authorized the admission and it was not emergency or urgent care, the member may need to appeal for the plan to pay.

The protection is narrow in time and wide in dollars. One call before the discharge day holds the hospital back from billing during the review, while the same call a day late opens a slower process in which the patient is exposed to charges. Keeping the Important Message from Medicare, and noting the scheduled discharge day written on it, turns a rushed bedside conversation into a dated deadline.

Told to leave the hospital before feeling ready?

The stake is the hospital bill for every day past the scheduled discharge date if the request for review comes late. The call to the review organization comes first, but the follow-up, a billing question, an error on the statement, a request for financial assistance, usually has to be put in writing.

50 Letters to SSA, IRS, Banks & Insurers includes Medicare and hospital letters for billing errors and financial assistance. With every letter it gives when to send it, where, the deadline and what to enclose.

Page 1 of each letter lists the timing and the deadline, page 2 is the letter itself, and a mailing log at the back keeps a dated record of what was sent. A large-print edition is included.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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