People who pay Medicare premiums by bill get a termination notice once they are 90 days past due, and their coverage ends if the balance is not paid

People who pay their Medicare premiums from a bill, rather than having them taken out of a benefit check, get a termination notice once the balance is 90 days past due. Medicare’s own guide to the premium bill says coverage will be terminated if the full balance is not paid by the date printed on that notice. The standard Part B premium alone is $202.90 a month in 2026, so a 90-day gap is a balance of more than $600 before any other charges.

The bill warns in stages. A “Past Premium Due” message appears once a payment is late by at least one billing period. The Coverage Termination Date notice appears only when payment is 90 days past due, and that is also when the bill carries a “DELINQUENT BILL” label. A bill marked “ESTATE BILL” is the final one for a person who has died.

What the delinquent bill says

Medicare’s guide to reading the premium bill spells out the trigger in plain words: “If you don’t pay the full balance of the ‘Total Amount Due’ by the ‘Due In Full By’ date, your Medicare coverage will be terminated.” Those two boxes on the bill are the ones that matter once the notice arrives.

The Total Amount Due can include past-due charges carried over from an earlier billing period. That means the figure that stops termination is the whole balance, not just the latest month’s premium. A payment that covers only the newest charge leaves the older balance sitting on the account.

Anyone holding a bill stamped “DELINQUENT BILL” needs to find the Total Amount Due and the Due In Full By date first, and then pay the whole amount by that date. Paying part of it does not change the rule in the guide. People who cannot tell what the balance includes can call 1-800-MEDICARE at 1-800-633-4227, or TTY 1-877-486-2048, before the date passes.

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Where the 90 days comes from

The 90-day mark is not unique to the bill. Social Security’s staff manual, which governs how direct-billed premiums are collected, says quarterly billed enrollees get a second notice about 60 days after the first bill, and a delinquent notice early in the last month of the grace period, 90 days after the initial bill.

For people billed monthly, the same manual describes a second delinquent notice 60 days after the initial bill that carries no termination date, and a third notice at 90 days. Coverage ends by the billing due date if the past-due amount stays unpaid, which is why the date printed on the 90-day notice is the one to watch.

A short payment does not always protect coverage. The manual says termination applies if the past-due amount is unpaid, or if a partial payment leaves “a balance of more than $10.00.” A person who sends most of the balance and misses by a small amount can still lose coverage on the same schedule.

The grace period in the federal rule

The federal rule on Part B premiums, 42 CFR 408.8, sets the grace period in calendar terms: it “ends with the last day of the third month after the billing month.” For a bill issued in January, the last day of that period is April 30. If the last day lands on a weekend or holiday, it moves to the next workday.

The same section says the end of the grace period is the termination date for Part B coverage when overdue premiums remain unpaid. Termination, in other words, follows a calendar the person can count, not a surprise date.

The rule also leaves one door open. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services may reinstate coverage without a gap if the person shows good cause for not paying within the grace period and pays every overdue premium within three calendar months after the termination date. Good cause means a credible statement that the missed payment came from conditions beyond the person’s control or that could not reasonably have been foreseen.

What losing Part B costs

Medicare.gov lists the 2026 standard Part B premium at $202.90 a month and the annual deductible at $283. It also says that keeping a Medicare Advantage plan or a Medigap policy requires continuing to pay the Part B premium, so a termination can reach past Original Medicare to the plan that sits on top of it.

Getting back in is not simple. Social Security’s manual says every termination notice explains the limits on re-enrollment, and that late re-enrollment can mean higher premiums. Medicare.gov describes the Part B late enrollment penalty as lasting for as long as a person has Part B, and growing the longer sign-up is delayed.

People who buy Part A pay $311 or $565 a month, depending on how long they or a spouse worked and paid Medicare taxes, and Medicare.gov says buying Part A also requires signing up for Part B. For them the premium bill can carry two parts at once, and the same 90-day rule applies to whatever balance is open.

Paying the bill the way Medicare asks

The guide gives mailing rules that decide whether a payment lands. A check or money order goes back with the payment coupon, with the Medicare Number written on it, one payment and one coupon per envelope. Without the coupon, the guide says, payment is delayed, and missing information can delay or misapply it.

Cards are accepted if they carry a Visa, Mastercard, American Express or Discover logo, debit cards included. The coupon has to be signed. An unsigned coupon means the payment is not processed and comes back, which on a bill already 90 days late can burn days that cannot be recovered.

A bill that looks larger than expected may include an income-related adjustment. The guide says Social Security sets the Part B and Part D income-related monthly adjustment amounts, and that Part B amounts may also include late enrollment penalties. The Part D adjustment is separate from the Part D plan premium, which the plan bills on its own.

The “Last Payment Received” line shows the date and amount of the most recent payment Medicare logged. Comparing it with a bank or check record is the quickest way to spot a payment that never posted. The same guide points readers with specific billing questions to 1-800-MEDICARE.

Holding a Medicare bill marked past due?

A premium bill that reaches 90 days late ends with a termination notice, and the 2026 Part B premium alone is $202.90 a month. Medicare’s own guide says coverage ends if the full balance is not paid, and that the bill may carry a surcharge set by Social Security on top.

Cut Your Medicare Bill puts the 2026 Medicare costs at a glance on one table, so a premium bill can be checked against the real numbers. It also covers the surcharge appeal with Form SSA-44 after retirement, divorce or a spouse’s death, and the $2,100 drug cap for 2026 and what counts toward it.

The guide’s ten moves each come with the 2026 figures, and the large-print edition keeps the table readable on a phone or a kitchen-table printout.

Get the Cut Your Medicare Bill guide: the 2026 costs table and the surcharge appeal steps →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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