Most Montana Medicaid enrollees must renew coverage every six months starting in January 2027, and expansion adults can now be dropped for missing the 80-hour work rule

Most Montana Medicaid enrollees must prove they still qualify every six months instead of once a year beginning in January 2027, the state Department of Public Health and Human Services says. Adults 19 to 64 on the Medicaid Expansion program already face a second test: since October 2026, those who do not meet the 80-hour monthly community engagement requirement can be denied coverage or disenrolled.

Both changes trace to H.R. 1, the budget law signed on July 4, 2025. Together they mean more paperwork, more mail and more chances to lose coverage for the Montanans on the expansion program, and the first renewal dates move earlier than many enrollees expect.

Six-month renewals start with January 2027 cases

DPHHS says in its Medicaid changes FAQ that “beginning January 2027, most people must redetermine coverage every six months.” American Indian and Alaska Native members are the exception and stay on a 12-month schedule.

Because the new schedule starts with January 2027 cases, some enrollees will be rechecked ahead of their usual date. According to the state’s Medicaid changes page, a case last completed in August 2026 moves from August 2027 to February 2027. September 2026 moves to March, October to April, November to May and December to June 2027.

A case completed in January 2027 comes up again in July 2027 rather than January 2028. Federal rules require at least 10 days’ notice when a certification period changes, and DPHHS says it intends to send notice at least 30 days before a redetermination starts.

For an expansion adult with a renewal on the calendar, the practical question is whether the case file already shows 80 hours of qualifying activity, $580 in monthly income or an exemption. DPHHS looks at its existing data sources first and then asks for papers such as pay stubs, school letters or signed volunteer logs, so people with odd-hours work, caregiving or volunteering are the ones who most need records in hand.

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The 80-hour rule and who is excluded

The requirement reaches non-excluded adults 19 to 64 on Medicaid Expansion. Adults 65 and older are not subject to it, DPHHS says. Qualifying activity includes paid or in-kind work, volunteering with a not-for-profit, approved workforce training, an internship or apprenticeship, or school at least half-time, and activities can be combined to reach 80 hours.

Income can stand in for hours. A household earning at least $580 a month meets the test, a figure the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services sets at 80 times the federal minimum wage for 2026.

The rule went live for new Medicaid Expansion applications on July 1, 2026. From July through September the state reviewed activity without denying anyone, and cases with a redetermination date of August 31, 2026 were the first required to meet it. In October 2026 the penalty phase began, and people who do not meet the requirement may be denied coverage or disenrolled.

Several groups are fully excluded: American Indians and Alaska Natives, children 18 and under, former foster youth under 26, people in public institutions, medically frail people, parents or caregivers of a dependent child under 14 or a disabled person, people in drug or alcohol treatment, pregnant and postpartum women, and veterans with a 100% disability rating. People who meet SNAP or TANF work requirements are also excluded, and people on SSI or SSDI are not subject to the rule.

Exceptions and short-term hardships count only for the months they apply. They include inpatient care, a county disaster declaration, travel for serious medical care, enrollment in Medicare Part A or B, and incarceration in the last three months. At renewal, an enrollee must show the exception or hardship covered at least three months since the last redetermination, and the months need not be consecutive.

What happens after a missed test

Federal rules set the floor for a dropped case. If a state cannot confirm compliance, CMS says it must send a notice of noncompliance and allow 30 calendar days to show the person complies or is exempt. States must confirm compliance at application and at renewal, and people who are disenrolled can reapply at any time.

At renewal, DPHHS says enrollees must complete its Appendix A and B forms whenever the state’s data cannot confirm compliance. Anyone denied or dropped follows the instructions printed on the Notice of Adverse Action to appeal, and the Verification Matrix on the state’s site lists which documents prove which activity.

The calendar change carries a second cost. Starting January 1, 2027, retroactive coverage for the expansion group drops from three months to one, DPHHS says. A person who loses coverage and reapplies late therefore has less room to cover medical bills from before the application date.

Changes in income, household makeup, citizenship or work and school status go to DPHHS online at apply.mt.gov, by phone at the Public Assistance Helpline, 1-888-706-1535, by mail to PO Box 202925, Helena, MT 59602-2925, or at a local Office of Public Assistance. Opting in to email notices in the Self Service Portal helps, since the state sends renewal notices by mail and a wrong address is the easiest way to miss one.

Put together, the two rules turn an annual paperwork task into a twice-a-year test with a monthly activity standard behind it. An enrollee whose October 2026 case was completed faces the next renewal in April 2027, six months earlier than the old calendar, and the state’s 30-day notice is the only built-in warning.

Is a Montana renewal date moving up?

A renewal date pulled forward from August 2027 to February 2027 leaves an enrollee six fewer months to gather proof of work hours, school letters or exemption papers. With only a 30-day notice promised, the date is easy to lose in the mail.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer is built for that kind of date-keeping. It includes a renewal and reporting calendar, a renewal document checklist and state packs for all 51 states, plus a section on the 90-day window after coverage is dropped.

Get the organizer with the renewal and reporting calendar for six-month Medicaid dates →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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