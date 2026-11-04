Social Security’s hold-harmless rule keeps any Part B premium increase from shrinking most beneficiaries’ net checks as the 2027 raise arrives in January

Social Security beneficiaries who have the Medicare Part B premium taken out of their deposits are covered by a federal hold-harmless rule, and it matters because the 3.6 percent cost-of-living raise starts in January 2027 while the 2027 premium has not been published. As of Nov. 4, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has not posted a 2027 Part B premium, and Medicare.gov still lists $202.90 a month for 2026.

The raise reaches nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries in January 2027, and about 7.3 million people on Supplemental Security Income see theirs starting Dec. 31, 2026. Commissioner Frank Bisignano said it “will implement this cost-of-living adjustment for 76 million Americans.”

What the 3.6 percent raise adds and what Part B takes back

SSA’s 2027 fact sheet puts the average retired-worker benefit at $2,095 before the raise and $2,170 after it, a gain of $75 a month. That is an average, so the raise on any one check depends on the benefit: 3.6 percent of $1,000 is $36, while 3.6 percent of $3,000 is $108.

Part B covers doctor visits and outpatient care, and most people on Social Security have its premium deducted from the monthly deposit. Medicare.gov lists the 2026 standard premium at $202.90 and the deductible at $283, and its page carries no 2027 figure.

SSA’s Oct. 14 announcement says the 2027 premium amount will be available in the my Social Security message center starting in late November. People without an online account get it by mail in December, so the exact dollar change in the January deposit cannot be worked out until then.

How the hold-harmless rule limits the deduction

The rule sits in section 1839(f) of the Social Security Act, which bars a Part B premium increase from being deducted to the extent it would leave a person’s benefit lower than the month before. SSA’s own explainer says the provision “protects your Social Security benefit payment from decreasing due to an increase in the Medicare Part B premium.”

The rule compares two take-home amounts, the deposit before the raise and the deposit after it. In a hypothetical case, a 3.6 percent raise adds $36 to a $1,000 check and the premium rises by $50. The extra Part B deduction is held to $36 and the deposit stays flat. If the premium rose by less than $36, the deposit would grow by the difference.

Anyone who has Part B deducted from the deposit should keep a record of the last deposit before the raise, since that is the amount the rule protects, and compare it with the January 2027 deposit once SSA’s notice shows the new premium. A lower deposit from someone outside the three groups listed below is the mismatch to raise with SSA.

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For the average retired worker the raise is $75 a month, so the cap would only bind if the premium climbed by more than that. A $1,000 benefit gains just $36, which means the smaller the check, the sooner the cap would bind. Nothing in the rule promises a bigger deposit, only one that does not fall.

The people the rule does not protect

SSA’s explainer lists three groups outside the protection: people enrolling in Part B for the first time, people who pay the income-related monthly adjustment amount, and people whose state Medicaid agency pays their premium. A retiree who signs up for Part B for the first time in 2027 pays the full standard premium whatever the raise adds.

The income-related surcharge is the exception most readers will recognize. SSA says higher premiums apply when income is above $109,000 for an individual or $218,000 for a married couple filing jointly in 2026, with the added amount deducted from the Social Security payment. Those beneficiaries are not shielded from a premium increase.

Because most beneficiaries sit inside the protection, the rule is easy to forget until a notice arrives. It applies to people who receive benefits in both months and have the premium deducted from them. Anyone who pays Part B by a separate bill rather than through the deposit is in a different position from the start.

Other 2027 numbers that arrive with the raise

The same fact sheet lists the 2027 earnings test limits for people who claim before full retirement age. The limit is $25,560 a year, with $1 withheld for every $2 above it, and $67,920 in the year someone reaches full retirement age, with $1 withheld for every $3.

It also raises the taxable maximum for Social Security payroll tax from $184,500 to $192,300. The SSI federal payment standard rises from $994 to $1,029 a month for an individual and from $1,491 to $1,544 for a couple, and SSA says the first larger SSI payment goes out Dec. 31, 2026.

What stays unknown until late November

Two figures decide how much of the raise reaches the bank: the 2027 standard premium and the 2027 deductible. CMS’s newsroom lists, through Oct. 30, marketplace plan prices and an organ-procurement rule but no Part B release, so both figures are still open.

Once the premium is public, the arithmetic is simple for anyone in the protected group. The premium increase deducted cannot exceed the raise, and the measuring stick is the deposit the bank received before the raise, so statements from that month are worth keeping through January.

People outside the protected group have a different job. New enrollees and those paying the surcharge can set the premium on the notice against the 2026 figure of $202.90 to see how much of the 3.6 percent raise it absorbs, and the message center is where SSA says the 2027 amount appears first.

Will January’s deposit match the notice?

A 3.6 percent raise is easy to mistake for a 3.6 percent bigger deposit. The Part B premium comes out first, the 2027 amount is not public until late November, and anyone outside the hold-harmless groups, such as a new enrollee or a high earner paying the surcharge, takes the full increase from the same check.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit puts the 2026 payment calendar and a first-24-hours plan for a late or missing payment in one place, so a deposit that arrives short of the notice or not at all has a next step ready.

Part 4 of the kit covers late, short or wrong payments, and Part 8 collects worksheets, contacts and the deadline calendar for the weeks around the January deposit.

Get the Social Security Check Protection Kit’s payment calendar and late-payment plan →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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