Federal enrollees in Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Standard Option pay $39.01 more per pay period for Self Plus One in 2027, with open season Nov. 9 to Dec. 14

Federal employees and retirees in the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Service Benefit Plan’s Standard Option will pay $449.89 every two weeks for Self Plus One coverage in 2027, up $39.01 from $410.88 in 2026. Annuitants, who pay monthly, go from $890.24 to $974.76, an increase of $84.52. Open season for switching plans runs Nov. 9 to Dec. 14, the Office of Personnel Management says.

Over a full year the higher rate adds up to $1,014.26 for someone paid 26 times a year and $1,014.24 for an annuitant billed 12 times. Anyone who does nothing between Nov. 9 and Dec. 14 keeps the plan and pays that higher rate.

The Standard Option Self Plus One rate for 2027

The Blue Cross plan lists the figures on its FEP Blue rate page as Standard Self + One, code 106: $449.89 biweekly and $974.76 monthly for 2027, against $410.88 and $890.24 in 2026. The $39.01 increase works out to 9.5 percent.

The same plan lists its 2027 Standard Option terms for federal enrollees as a $1,000 annual deductible and a $14,000 out-of-pocket maximum for Self Plus One, with a $450 copayment per in-network hospital admission. At those terms, the added premium alone is slightly more than the deductible before the plan has paid for any care.

FEP Blue notes that these rates do not apply to every enrollee. People in a special enrollment category, such as some tribal employees, are told to contact their agency or tribal employer for their own figures, so the $449.89 is the published rate and not a universal one.

Federal employees and retirees who cover themselves and one family member under Standard Option are the people this rate applies to. The question for each household is whether its real medical use justifies the extra $1,014 a year, and anyone in that position has until Dec. 14 to compare plans before the 2027 rate takes effect.

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How OPM sets the government’s share

OPM’s 2027 premiums page sets the maximum government contribution for Self Plus One at $767.53 biweekly, or $1,662.98 a month. That cap is 72 percent of the program-wide weighted average premium, which OPM puts at $1,066.02 biweekly for Self Plus One.

OPM’s 2027 open season highlights say the government pays the lesser of 72 percent of that average or 75 percent of the chosen plan’s premium. Across the program, the overall average premium rises 9.3 percent, enrollee shares rise 10.9 percent on average and the government’s contribution rises 8.6 percent.

Against that backdrop the Standard Option Self Plus One increase of 9.5 percent sits below the 10.9 percent average rise in enrollee shares, which itself is smaller than the 12.3 percent average rise OPM reports for 2026. The same highlights count 45 carriers and 118 plan options for 2027, so the choice among them is wide.

Open season dates and when a change starts

OPM’s open season page gives the window as Nov. 9 to Dec. 14, 2026. FEHB and PSHB enrollments end at 11:59 pm on Dec. 14, based on the time zone of the enrollment system being used.

The highlights document says a new election takes effect Jan. 10, 2027 for non-postal employees and Jan. 1, 2027 for annuitants. A cancellation ends coverage Jan. 9 for employees and Dec. 31 for annuitants, which matters for anyone moving to a plan outside the program.

Coverage renews automatically unless changed, so no form is needed to stay in the Blue Cross plan. People who want a different plan have to act inside the window, because a missed Dec. 14 deadline leaves the 2027 enrollment as it is.

OPM’s premium page also warns that for some plans the Self Plus One enrollee share is higher than the Self and Family share. A household of two should check the spreadsheet OPM links, which names those plans, because a family option can cost less than a two-person one.

Not every plan returns for 2027. Independent Health Standard and HDHP, Blue Care Network of Michigan Southeast High, two UnitedHealthcare Choice options, and Health Net of California Northern High and Southern Standard, Basic and High are ending, and enrollees who do not choose another plan move to Compass Rose Standard.

The plan brochure is where the cost of using the coverage shows up. FEP Blue lists the federal Standard Option deductible at $500 for Self Only and $1,000 for Self Plus One, and the out-of-pocket maximum at $7,000 for Self Only and $14,000 for Self Plus One, with a $2,400 per-member cap on Medicare Prescription Drug Program out-of-pocket costs.

For a household that rarely uses its coverage beyond routine care, the extra $1,014 is a fixed cost that arrives no matter what claims occur. For a household with surgeries or specialists in the year ahead, the deductible, out-of-pocket maximum and copayments in the plan brochure matter as much as the premium.

OPM also runs a Plan Comparison Tool, which the highlights name as the place to line up premiums and benefits side by side. Doing that before Dec. 14 turns a $39.01 increase from a surprise on the pay statement into a choice made on purpose.

Is Standard Option still the right fit?

A $1,014 yearly premium increase is one leak among several in a federal or retired household. Medicare surcharges, an unclaimed senior tax deduction and required withdrawals can each cost as much, and they usually come without an open season deadline.

The Keep-It Starter Bundle packs nine guides in one download, one per money leak, and includes how to cut Medicare costs by appealing the income surcharge and using the drug cap, plus how to cut the tax bill with the senior deduction, RMDs, QCDs and the Roth window.

Step 3 of the bundle, Cut Your Medicare Bill, and Step 2, Cut Your Retirement Tax Bill: 12 Moves, are written as afternoon projects, so savings found there can be set against the higher health premium.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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