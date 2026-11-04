Postal retirees in Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Standard Option pay $11.44 more per pay period for Self Plus One in 2027, while NALC High Option Self Only drops $5.08

Postal retirees in the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Service Benefit Plan’s Standard Option will pay $435.86 every two weeks for Self Plus One coverage in 2027, up $11.44, while those in the NALC Health Benefit Plan’s High Option for Self Only will pay $116.06, down $5.08. The Postal Service Health Benefits program, known as PSHB, takes effect for the new plan year on Jan. 1, 2027. Open season to change plans runs Nov. 9 to Dec. 14.

The two plans moved in opposite directions, and the gap between them is a reminder that a postal premium follows the plan and the coverage tier, not the program average. Retirees who pay monthly see the Blue Cross rate as $944.36 for Self Plus One.

Two PSHB plans, two directions

The Blue Cross plan’s PSHB rate page lists Standard Self + 1, code 33F, at $435.86 biweekly and $944.36 monthly for 2027. That is $11.44 more than the 2026 rate of $424.42, an increase of about 2.7 percent.

The NALC figures come from FedRateCalc, which takes its numbers from OPM’s 2027 PSHB workbook. It lists the NALC High Option Self Only share at $116.06, down $5.08 from $121.14, a drop of about 4.2 percent, and flags that NALC’s Self Plus One share is higher than its Self and Family share.

Over 26 pay periods, the Blue Cross increase adds $297.44 for a two-person household on Standard Option, and the NALC decrease takes $132.08 off the bill for one person. Retirees billed monthly see the same direction in larger dollar amounts.

OPM’s 2027 open season highlights put the average PSHB premium up 6.7 percent, with enrollee shares up 8.2 percent and the government’s contribution up 6.0 percent. The 2.7 percent rise in Blue Cross Standard is well under the program average.

The government’s cap is stated on OPM’s PSHB premiums page: $689.34 biweekly or $1,493.57 a month for Self Plus One, which is 72 percent of the program-wide weighted average. That average comes to $957.42 biweekly, or $2,074.41 a month.

Postal retirees on either plan should check their coverage tier before the rate. A retiree who covers a spouse on Standard Option is the one facing the $11.44 increase, a single retiree on the NALC High Option is the one seeing the $5.08 drop, and anyone on a different tier needs the plan’s own rate page.

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Medicare Part B and the postal retiree rule

PSHB carries a Medicare requirement the older federal program does not. OPM’s PSHB annuitant page says annuitants who retire after Jan. 1, 2025 must have Medicare Part B to get PSHB coverage in retirement, and Medicare-eligible family members covered under the plan are held to the same rule.

OPM says that without Part B and without an exception, the retiree “will not have the option to enroll in PSHB even if you later enroll in Part B.” A Medicare-eligible spouse who skips Part B and has no exception is dropped from PSHB coverage, so the premium on the plan page is only part of the monthly cost.

What changes on Jan. 1 and how to switch

Under the highlights, a new election or change takes effect Jan. 1, 2027 for PSHB enrollees and annuitants, and a cancellation ends coverage Dec. 31, 2026. PSHB plan information sits in the Postal Service Health Benefits System, where OPM says a redesigned enrollee portal launches during open season.

One PSHB plan is leaving: UnitedHealthcare Choice Plus Primary Postal East. Its enrollees default to the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Service Benefit Plan’s FEP Blue Focus unless they choose another plan, and the program as a whole offers 17 carriers and 65 plan options for 2027.

Members adding a family member during open season must submit supporting documentation under the FEHB Protection Act of 2025, the highlights say. A retiree who wants to add a spouse or dependent should have the papers ready before Dec. 14 instead of finding out after the window closes.

FEP Blue lists the 2027 Standard Option terms for postal enrollees as a $500 deductible for Self Only and $1,000 for Self Plus One, an in-network out-of-pocket maximum of $7,000 or $14,000, and a $600 copayment per in-network inpatient admission. The out-of-network maximum is $9,000 for Self Only and $18,000 for Self Plus One.

The decision for a couple on Standard Option is not the $297.44 increase alone. That extra premium is a fixed cost, while the $1,000 deductible and $14,000 maximum only apply in a year with claims, so a healthy household and a household with scheduled surgery weigh the same rate differently.

OPM says FEHB and PSHB enrollments close at 11:59 pm on Dec. 14, in the time zone of the enrollment system being used. Anyone who wants a different plan has to finish the change by then, and anyone who stays in the Blue Cross or NALC plan renews automatically at the 2027 rate.

Is the Part B bill counted in the postal plan choice?

The detail with the biggest bill attached is Part B. OPM requires it of postal annuitants who retire after Jan. 1, 2025, so the PSHB premium of $435.86 every two weeks comes with a separate Medicare premium that never appears on the plan page.

Inside the Keep-It Starter Bundle are nine separate guides, each aimed at one leak in a retiree’s budget. Two of them speak to a postal retiree’s year-end math: one on lowering Medicare costs through an income-surcharge appeal and the drug cap, and one on the tax side, from the senior deduction to RMDs, QCDs and the Roth window.

Step 3 of the bundle, Cut Your Medicare Bill, and a bonus guide on claiming every benefit, including a state program that may pay the $202.90 Medicare premium, are written for the retiree trying to bring the total monthly cost down.

Get the Keep-It Starter Bundle’s Medicare and retirement-tax guides →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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