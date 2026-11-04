A Pelham man pleaded guilty and paid $147,000 in restitution after taking a dead New York teacher’s $3,497 monthly pension deposits that the pension system kept sending

Danilo Pesce, 60, of Pelham, New York, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to fourth-degree grand larceny and paid $147,000 in restitution for taking the monthly pension deposits of a dead neighbor, Attorney General Letitia James announced. The deposits, $3,497 a month from the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System, kept arriving because no one told the system that retiree Jack Lee Morgan had died in March 2020.

The attorney general says Pesce stole $141,968 of Morgan’s pension benefits, and the $147,000 he paid to the New York State Teachers Retirement Fund includes $6,000 in interest. At $3,497 a month, a year of deposits comes to $41,964, so the amount stolen equals roughly 41 monthly payments.

What the attorney general says Pesce did

Morgan retired from the Pelham school district in 1991 and had no living beneficiary when he died, so the payments should have stopped with his death, according to the attorney general’s release. Instead the system, known as NYSTRS, was never notified, and the deposits went on landing in Morgan’s bank account. The first withdrawal came on March 17, 2020, less than a month after the death.

Prosecutors say Pesce had been Morgan’s caretaker and was added to the man’s bank account and home deed before the death. In the release’s words, Pesce “regularly withdrew funds from Morgan’s bank account, which he controlled.” Access to the account, not a forged check or a stolen card, is what the case turns on.

How a pension keeps paying after a death

The single missing step in this case was a notice to the pension system. Families of retired teachers and other public pensioners, especially those with no surviving beneficiary, are the people this reaches. Once a retiree dies, the attorney general’s office treated keeping the deposits that followed as grand larceny, whatever the relationship between the person and the retiree.

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The plea, the restitution and the Albany court

The felony plea, a Class E charge, was entered before Judge Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court. Pesce was arrested July 30, 2026. The release announces restitution but gives no sentence.

Morgan died in March 2020, and the first withdrawal followed within weeks. By the time Pesce was arrested on July 30, 2026, more than six years had passed since the death. The release does not say when the deposits were stopped, only that they began arriving in an account Pesce controlled.

The $147,000 went to the pension system itself, the party the deposits were taken from. The release adds that $6,000 of the payment is interest.

James said Pesce “took advantage of the retirement system that thousands of hard-working New York teachers rely on,” and that her office will keep holding accountable anyone who tries to exploit the state’s retirement systems. The State Police Financial Crimes Unit assisted, and Assistant Attorney General Christopher Baynes handled the prosecution.

The Pelham case is not the first of its kind. In August 2022 the attorney general announced a guilty plea from Cynthia Rozzell of Hempstead, who took more than $240,000 in NYSTRS benefits from May 2014 to May 2020 after her mother’s death in 2014. A judge ordered $240,000 in restitution, and NYSTRS stopped the payments only after discovering the death, per the 2022 release.

The size of a single missed notice is easy to underestimate. Three months of $3,497 deposits come to $10,491, and a full year to $41,964. Those are the dollars a pension system pays out before a death reaches it, and the dollars it later asks to have repaid with interest.

Where suspected pension fraud is reported

NYSTRS runs its own fraud line at 800-348-7298, extension 2846, and its report-fraud page says a complaint can be made anonymously. The page describes the subject as attempts to defraud the Retirement System or misuse of System assets, including waste and abuse.

The attorney general’s office takes complaints on its help line at 1-800-771-7755, or 1-800-788-9898 for callers who are deaf or hard of hearing. The office’s File a Complaint page sorts online forms by category, and the release gives a mailing address for the Office of the New York Attorney General at The Capitol, Albany, NY 12224-0341.

Each step the release describes was ordinary on its face. A caretaker was added to a bank account and a home deed, the pension kept depositing by direct payment, and the account holder was no longer alive to notice. The attorney general’s account of the withdrawals is the whole case: regular, small enough to look routine, and unchecked by the system that paid them.

What followed was a felony plea and a payback of $147,000, interest included. For a family, the lesson in the numbers is the gap between the first deposit after a death and the first call to the pension system, because each month in between adds $3,497 to a bill that someone eventually has to repay.

Who would know where a parent’s pension is paid?

After a death, the family has to find every account the person drew money from: the pension, the bank, the insurance. In the Pelham case a pension system sent $3,497 a month to a single bank account that someone else controlled. The first call to the pension system is one of many a family has to place, and it is easy to miss when no one knows where the money lands.

The Family Emergency Binder collects that in one place, through 14 fill-in sections done one at a time, with bank and retirement accounts recorded by last four digits only and a section for legal papers and wishes. It also lists who the family calls first: family, executor, attorney, agent. Its page for every account, with a yearly review date, is what keeps the list current when a pension, bank or insurer changes.

Get the fill-in binder for accounts, pensions and who to call first →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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