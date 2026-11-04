Infinity Auto Insurance policyholders in Florida will share more than $46 million in excess-profit refunds that Infinity will pay within 60 days, Florida regulators announced Nov. 2

Policyholders of Infinity Auto Insurance in Florida will share more than $46 million in excess profits that the company will refund within 60 days, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation announced Nov. 2. Commissioner Mike Yaworsky’s office says the money covers calendar and accident years 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Florida law does not let auto insurers keep profit above a set ceiling. An insurer must return the overage when its underwriting gains for the three most recent calendar-accident years combined exceed its anticipated underwriting profit plus 5 percent of earned premiums, the office says.

What Florida regulators announced about Infinity

The announcement from Tallahassee names three things: the amount, the three years and the 60-day window. It also links to an order document for Infinity Insurance Company posted on the regulator’s website, and it carries no statement from Infinity itself.

“Insurers must act in the best interest of Florida consumers,” Yaworsky said. He commended Infinity for reviewing its finances and supplying its data promptly.

Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia said that when insurers are able to return money to customers, it helps drive down costs for families, and he called the refunds a sign the state’s insurance reforms are working. Yaworsky added that other auto insurers are approaching the same excess-profit threshold and that more refund announcements are expected.

The announcement gives a total, not a per-policyholder figure. It does not say how many Infinity customers will share the money, and it does not say whether each will receive a check or a credit on a future bill.

Anyone who held an Infinity auto policy in Florida during 2025 is the person most likely to be affected, including drivers who have since moved to another insurer. The refund is due from Infinity itself, not from the state, and the announcement describes no application or claim form. The practical step is to make sure Infinity has a current mailing address and to keep the 2025 policy paperwork until the money arrives.

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Cash refund or renewal credit under the statute

The statute leaves the form of the refund to the insurer. Section 627.066 says the excess “shall be returned to policyholders in the form of a cash refund or a credit towards the future purchase of insurance,” and the insurer group may elect which. Cash includes checks, drafts and money orders.

The timing differs by form. A cash refund must be completed within 60 days of entry of a final order. A credit is applied to renewal premium notices sent more than 60 calendar days after the final order, and a policy that is canceled before the credit is applied must get a cash refund within 60 days after coverage ends.

The money is divided pro rata by the earned premium of the final compilation year, and it goes to policyholders of record of the insurer group on Dec. 31 of that year. For a review covering 2023 through 2025, that date is Dec. 31, 2025, so a driver who left Infinity in 2026 can still be on the list, and a driver who paid more in premium that year gets a larger share.

The 60 days have no stated starting date in the announcement. Counted from the Nov. 2 announcement, they run out on Jan. 1, 2027. A policyholder whose refund arrives as a renewal credit, rather than cash, could see it later than that under the statute’s renewal rule.

What happens to a refund that cannot be delivered

If Infinity cannot reach a policyholder, the office says, the company will report and process the funds as unclaimed or abandoned property under Chapter 717 of the Florida Statutes. A refund check mailed to an old address therefore does not return to the company. It moves into the state’s unclaimed property process, where the former customer has to come forward to get it.

That puts the burden on addresses. Drivers who moved after 2023, who split a household, or who inherited a policy from a spouse are the ones most exposed to a returned check. A short call to Infinity to confirm the mailing address on file costs nothing and removes the main way this money goes missing.

How Infinity compares with the Progressive refunds

Infinity is not the first insurer to be caught by the rule. In its October 2025 announcement, the regulator said Progressive had recorded a $950 million policyholder credit expense in September 2025 and expected to give credits to about 2.7 million active Florida personal auto policyholders.

Set against that, Infinity’s more than $46 million is less than one-twentieth of Progressive’s $950 million. The size of the check a household sees depends on its own premium, not on the headline total, and neither announcement turns the total into a per-household number.

Yaworsky said in October 2025 that many companies were in the process of issuing refunds, and Ingoglia said, “It’s a good day when the insurance companies are the ones sending the checks to the policyholders.” The Infinity order shows the pattern continuing, with the regulator reminding other auto insurers of their duty under the same statute.

Watching for the refund and for scams

Policyholders can expect the refund to come from Infinity by check or as a credit on a renewal bill. Nothing in the announcement asks for a fee, a bank login or a Social Security number to receive it, so anyone asked for one should hang up and phone the regulator or Infinity directly.

Questions about the order go to the Office of Insurance Regulation, which lists its main line as (850) 413-3140 in the announcement. Anyone whose refund has not shown up by the end of the 60 days should ask Infinity in writing what form the refund takes, and keep the reply with the policy papers.

Because no per-policyholder amount has been published, a figure circulating online for what “your” refund will be is a guess. The only numbers in the order announcement are the $46 million total, the three years and the 60-day window, and the dollar figure for any one household will come from Infinity.

Waiting on an Infinity refund?

A refund check sent to an old address can end up in a state unclaimed-property system, and the Infinity money has a 60-day window that no one has tied to a start date. A household that does not write down when it expected the money has no way to notice when it is late.

The Settlement & Refund Recovery System gives readers a claim log and payment tracker to record the date a refund was promised, the date it arrived and who said what. It also includes a 5-tab Excel tracker pre-filled with all 51 state unclaimed-property offices, for the day a returned check is the problem.

Get the claim log and payment tracker for the Infinity refund and every other refund →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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