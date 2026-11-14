Pictured is a vehicle of interest in a fatal hit-and-run investigation by the Oakdale Police Department. Oakdale Police Department

The Oakdale Police Department reportedly has found a vehicle suspected to have been involved in a Thursday night possible fatal hit-and-run incident.

In a press release, the department said investigators “successfully located the vehicle of interest” and thanked “the community for the tips, information, and assistance provided.”

According to a Friday story in The Bee, the incident happened along River Avenue near the Cost Less Shopping Center. On Friday at 7:19 a.m., Dutch Bros employees discovered a dead man in the bushes near the businesses.

Officers responded to the scene and identified the man as a 34-year-old Oakdale resident. The preliminary investigation indicates that the man may have been hit by a car the night before, based on surveillance footage from the shopping center.

Police believe a collision occurred Thursday around 9:08 p.m., and released images of a gold-colored, four-door crossover SUV as the vehicle of interest. The footage shows the SUV was last seen traveling westbound on River Avenue.

​The victim’s name was being withheld.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are following up on additional leads, according to the latest press release.