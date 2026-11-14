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‘Vehicle of interest' in alleged Oakdale fatal hit-and-run found, police say
By Pat ClarkMaria Luisa Figueroa,4 days ago
The Oakdale Police Department reportedly has found a vehicle suspected to have been involved in a Thursday night possible fatal hit-and-run incident.
In a press release, the department said investigators “successfully located the vehicle of interest” and thanked “the community for the tips, information, and assistance provided.”
According to a Friday story in The Bee, the incident happened along River Avenue near the Cost Less Shopping Center. On Friday at 7:19 a.m., Dutch Bros employees discovered a dead man in the bushes near the businesses.
Officers responded to the scene and identified the man as a 34-year-old Oakdale resident. The preliminary investigation indicates that the man may have been hit by a car the night before, based on surveillance footage from the shopping center.
Police believe a collision occurred Thursday around 9:08 p.m., and released images of a gold-colored, four-door crossover SUV as the vehicle of interest. The footage shows the SUV was last seen traveling westbound on River Avenue.
The victim’s name was being withheld.
Police continue to investigate the incident and are following up on additional leads, according to the latest press release.