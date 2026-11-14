Modesto received .40 inches of rain on Friday, part of what was an expected atmospheric river event that could pick up again the coming week.

Friday’s rain brought the season total for Modesto to .66 inches, according to the Modesto Irrigation District. The average high for this time of year is 1.39 inches.

According to the National Weather Service, there’s a 70 percent chance of rain Sunday night and into Monday, with more predicted to return Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, an atmospheric river is an area in the atmosphere that carries water vapor outside the tropics. When an atmospheric river “makes landfall,” it often releases this water vapor in the form of rain or snow.

The weather service also predicts a week of chilly temperatures with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows mainly in the 40s.

Here’s a look at the forecast, as of Saturday afternoon. Note that it can change daily.

Sunday, Nov. 15: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing and a high near 68. At night, rain likely, mainly after midnight, with a low around 51.

Monday, Nov. 16: Rain likely, mainly before 10 a.m., then partly sunny, with a high near 62. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, with a high near 61, low around 44.

Wednesday, Nov. 18: Rain and cloudy day and night, with a high near 55 and a low around 45.

Thursday, Nov. 19: Rain likely, otherwise mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Low around 43, with a chance of rain at night.

Friday, Nov. 20: A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 (no low logged as of Saturday afternoon).