The Modesto Bee

A house in Riverbank was destroyed in a fire that also partially damaged a neighboring home, fire officials report.

Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District and Modesto Fire Department crews responded just after 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, to a reported structure fire on Candlewood Place in Riverbank, according to a Stanislaus Consolidated Facebook post.

Crews found a two-story house fully involved. Early reports had suggested that people might still be inside, but it was confirmed that all four, two adults and two children, had escaped the home.

The blaze grew to a two-alarm fire, bringing more than 30 firefighters to the scene, the post said. Despite efforts, the residence was destroyed, and a neighboring home also was left with exterior damage.

The two adults and children were treated, then taken by ambulance to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and minor to moderate injuries, according to the post.

One firefighter also suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit.