Four people were arrested after a 91-year-old man reported being targeted at the Riverbank Costco parking lot.

Four people were arrested after a reported elderly theft in the Riverbank Costco parking lot.

According to a Friday Facebook post, Riverbank Police Services deputies responded on Monday, Nov. 9, to the Costco on Claribel Road to a reported robbery. Deputies spoke with a 91-year-old man, who said a woman had approached him to help load his groceries and offered to pray for him.

The woman then allegedly removed a ring from the victim’s finger without his knowledge or consent before walking away and leaving the area in a black Mazda.

The woman reportedly had been seen attempting to interact with multiple shoppers in the parking lot, according to the post.

Detectives identified the vehicle, and it was found in the driveway of an unidentified residence in Modesto. Investigators served a search warrant and detained several individuals, the post said. One woman allegedly attempted to evade deputies by jumping over fences, but was quickly caught.

“A search of the residence resulted in the discovery of suspected counterfeit jewelry and various clothing items. Unfortunately, the ring stolen from the victim was not recovered,” the post said.

Three were arrested on charges of grand theft from a person, theft or financial abuse of an elderly or dependent adult, conspiracy to commit a crime and resisting, and delaying or obstructing a peace officer. One woman was arrested on charges of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Investigators later learned three of the suspects had been arrested in Sacramento County on Oct. 31 for similar offenses and were released by the courts.

In the post, Riverbank Police Services reminded the community, especially older adults, to remain cautious when approached by strangers offering unsolicited assistance.

Anyone who believes they may have been similarly targeted is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency, police said.