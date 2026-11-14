Last year, We Donuts opened a second location at 2043 Tully Road, Modesto, in the former home of Baker Boy Donuts, which closed in early October 2025. Angela Rodriguez/arodriguez@modbee.com

As someone who was born and raised in the Modesto area, I know how passionate Modestans are about Mr. T’s doughnuts.

Although I’m a little nervous to admit this, I’ve never been a big fan of Mr. T’s. Delicate Donut Shop.

For the longest time, doughnuts just weren’t my thing. Growing up, I was health conscious and pretty picky about how I chose to indulge.

Don’t get me wrong — I’ll take a chocolate chip cookie or sweetened iced coffee any day of the week. Doughnuts just never seemed worth the calories or extra sugar to me.

However, my attitude has definitely changed thanks to my latest On a Budget adventure.

Modesto Bee reader Claudia Newcorn, who previously suggested I visit Modesto’s Village Health Foods, recommended another local place for me to try on a $25 budget: We Donuts.

We Donuts’ second location at 2043 Tully Road, Modesto. Angela Rodriguez/arodriguez@modbee.com

“They have a wide array of pastries as well as a good, well-priced lunch menu,” Claudia told me. “The prices are surprisingly low for the size of these items. I had to double check my receipt to make sure she hadn’t under-charged me.”

I headed to the doughnut shop chain’s newer Modesto location to see what I could get for $25.

Here’s what I ordered:

Where is We Donuts in Modesto?

The earliest mention of We Donuts in The Bee’s archives dates back to the early 1970s.

The doughnut shop’s original location is at 2207 Scenic Drive in Modesto.

In 2025, We Donuts opened a second location at 2043 Tully Road in Modesto. It’s in the former home of Baker Boy Donuts, which closed in early October 2025.

Claudia recommended I visit the newer location, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“I found them by accident when I was hunting for a new donut shop,” Claudia wrote. “I consider them a ‘find.’ Courteous and friendly service, places to sit, and way more than donuts.”

What’s on the menu at Modesto doughnut shop?

I arrived at We Donuts’ Tully Road location around 1 p.m. on a recent weekday.

After rushing to get my girls out the door that morning and off to their grandma’s house, I had skipped breakfast. Needless to say, I was hungry.

As soon as I walked inside, I was greeted by the smell of coffee and freshly made pastries. My stomach practically growled at the scent.

The employee behind the counter welcomed me and encouraged me to take my time looking over the menu — and, boy, did I need it.

We Donuts offers far more than its namesake.

The doughnut selection includes buttermilk doughnuts, doughnut holes, maple, chocolate, jelly-filled, maple bacon, sprinkle-covered and red velvet varieties, among others.

There were so many choices that I hardly knew where to start.

“When I was there, a little girl had her nose mashed against the large glass pastry case, and I came close to doing the same,” Claudia said. “What a delicious selection.”

I had to resist the urge to press my own face against the glass — mostly because I didn’t want to risk drooling.

The doughnut selection includes buttermilk doughnuts, doughnut holes, maple, chocolate, jelly-filled, maple bacon, sprinkle-covered and red velvet varieties. Angela Rodriguez/arodriguez@modbee.com

Individual doughnuts range from $1.50 to $1.95, depending on the variety. Half-dozen boxes start at $9 and can cost up to $19 for specialty selections.

The pastry case also features cinnamon rolls, croissants and bagels priced at $3.75 to $4.25 each.

If you’re looking for something more substantial, the shop also serves breakfast and lunch sandwiches.

Breakfast options include a ham, egg and cheese sandwich on an English muffin for $5.

Lunch offerings include the Cal’s Mombo Combo, a $10 sandwich made with turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayonnaise and mustard.

There are also breakfast burritos for $9 apiece.

Which drinks does We Donuts serve?

If pastries and sandwiches aren’t enough, We Donuts also has a lengthy drink menu.

Along with regular coffee and a variety of teas, the shop serves milk teas, boba drinks, smoothies, matcha, chai, Thai tea and espresso drinks.

Prices start at $2.50 for a small coffee or tea and go up to $8 for a large flavored iced latte.

There are also canned sodas, energy drinks, bottled teas and boxed juices available, ranging in price from $1.50 to $4.50.

How I spent my $25 at Modesto doughnut shop

With so many tempting options, narrowing down my order was no easy task.

Claudia had one specific recommendation: the chocolate croissant.

“I’m a croissant-afficionado, and I will say they are the first place in town that I’ve ever found croissants that taste like those in Europe,” Claudia said. “Light, flaky, and generous in size, they are a perfect way to start the day with something delicious. Just the right amount of chocolate — more of an accent vs. a chocolate bar wrapped in some pastry.”

It was the first thing I ordered. The employee offered to warm up my pastry for me, and I happily accepted.

The croissant cost $4.25.

For my main course, I had my eye on the Lori’s Pesto Mani Pesto sandwich. It is made with turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and pesto sauce.

Anything with pesto is an immediate yes from me.

The sandwich cost $10.

I also wanted to try one of the shop’s signature doughnuts, so I ordered a glazed buttermilk doughnut for $1.95.

The pastry case at We Donuts features doughnuts, cinnamon rolls, croissants and bagels priced between $1.50 and $4.25 each. Angela Rodriguez/arodriguez@modbee.com

If you’ve been following my On a Budget series for a while, you know I run on coffee. I couldn’t leave without ordering a drink.

I wanted to try something I couldn’t get just anywhere, so I asked the employee for a recommendation. He said the Vietnamese coffee was a popular choice.

I ordered one for $5.

While I waited for my sandwich and drink, I grabbed a seat at one of the tables and dug into my pastries.

I had planned to eat something more substantial before indulging in dessert — but I was starving, and the warm chocolate croissant sitting in its bag was practically calling my name.

Oh, my. Claudia did not lie.

The croissant was delicious — flaky, light and filled with just the right amount of chocolate. It was everything I could have wanted in a pastry.

I figured the rest of my meal would have a tough time measuring up. I was wrong.

The glazed buttermilk doughnut was hands down the best I’ve ever had. It was incredibly fluffy, soft and delicious.

I finally understood why Claudia’s friend considers We Donuts “the best in town.”

Please don’t hate me when I say this, but Mr. T’s does not measure up to We Donuts.

Then came my sandwich and Vietnamese coffee.

The sandwich was hearty and filling. After the croissant and doughnut, I could only manage half of it for lunch.

Luckily, it held up just as well when I finished the rest for dinner a few hours later.

The Lori’s Pesto Mani Pesto sandwich from We Donuts is made with turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and pesto sauce. Angela Rodriguez/arodriguez@modbee.com

A Vietnamese coffee costs $5 at We Donuts in Modesto. Angela Rodriguez/arodriguez@modbee.com

As for the coffee, it was some of the best I’ve had in the 209 area — and I don’t say that lightly.

My drink was strong, with the velvety sweetness of condensed milk balancing it out. I could have easily ordered another.

I typically spotlight one standout item from my On a Budget visits. However, I have to make an exception this time.

Everything exceeded my expectations.

Is We Donuts in Modesto affordable?

I’d definitely consider We Donuts an affordable option for lunch or a midday treat in Modesto.

For $21.20, I got two pastries, a sandwich and a Vietnamese coffee.

The doughnut shop’s original location is at 2207 Scenic Drive, Modesto. Angela Rodriguez/arodriguez@modbee.com

After credit card fees, sales tax and a 15% tip, my total came to $26.06.

I kid you not when I say I’ll be dreaming about this meal, Claudia. Thank you for introducing me to a new local favorite!

Where should I go next?

Have any ideas for where I should go next in or around Modesto? I’m exploring the area on a $25 budget.

Send your suggestions to arodriguez@modbee.com or fill out the form below.

Can’t see the form? Go to tinyurl.com/3euwab47.