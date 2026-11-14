Pictured is a vehicle of interest in a fatal hit and run investigation by the Oakdale Police Department. Oakdale Police Department

The Oakdale Police Department is investigating a possible fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred near a shopping center on Thursday night.

The incident happened along River Avenue near the Cost Less Shopping Center. On Friday at 7:19 a.m., Dutch Bros employees discovered a dead man in the bushes near the businesses.

Officers responded to the scene and identified the man as a 34-year-old Oakdale resident. The preliminary investigation indicates that the man may have been hit by a car the night before, based on surveillance footage from the shopping center.

Police believe a collision occurred Thursday around 9:08 p.m., and they have released images of a gold-colored, four-door crossover SUV as a vehicle of interest. The footage shows the SUV was last seen traveling westbound on River Avenue.

​The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, and the police department is asking for anyone with information to come forward. Additionally, they are looking for camera footage from nearby businesses and residents that may have captured the vehicle around the time of the collision.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident should contact Det. Marcos Gonzales at 847-2231.