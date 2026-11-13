Craft BBQ co-owner Jesse Padilla tends to meat in the smokers at Craft BBQ Smokehouse & Catering in Oakdale, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

A question I am frequently asked and see on social media often is, “Which restaurant has the best barbecue in the Stanislaus County region?” After visiting recently opened Craft BBQ Smokehouse & Catering in Oakdale, I believe it should be part of the conversation.

Craft BBQ restaurant opened Nov. 12 on E. F St., two years after owners Jesse Padilla and Matt Martin launched the brand as a catering company.

Martin, former Valley Meal Prep owner, and Padilla, a longtime Modesto chef, expanded with a food trailer, which they opened behind an old Valley Meal Prep building in Modesto June 2025. The duo planned to open a restaurant in that McHenry Avenue space, but it was sold to different restaurateurs — more on that later.

When they found the building in Oakdale, a former Chinese food and sushi buffet, they acquired a prime location and a new business idea: a salad bar and barbecue buffet.

Menu items you cannot miss at Craft BBQ

The $11.97 one-trip or $17.97 unlimited salad bar was launched with the opening of the restaurant. The barbecue buffet equipment is set up but, per my previous conversations with Padilla and Martin, the option will likely be introduced on a coming Sunday if they decide to extend the restaurant’s hours.

Meat is served by the half pound and ranges from $8 to $16 ordered on its own, $18 for a one-meat platter with one side, $34 for a two-meat platter with two sides, $48 for a three-meat platter with two sides or $140 for a family platter. Meat options are brisket, pulled pork, tri tip, pulled beef, pork ribs and spicy or regular Hawaiian sausage.

Sides and extras are mac and cheese, charro beans, potato salad, pickles and onions, coleslaw, fried zucchini, onion rings, fries, elote (corn cup), garlic cheddar biscuits and garlic Hawaiian rolls.

The charro beans are one of the most popular sides, but I don’t think the mac and cheese is talked about enough. I’m sworn to secrecy, but there is a technique Padilla uses that gives the dish a beautiful brightness to cut through the richness of the cheese.

I’m typically not a barbecue-sauce-on-meat type of person, but I implore you not to leave the restaurant without trying its house-made sauce. I am on a mission to convince Padilla and Martin to bottle and sell it.

The restaurant also sells sandwiches, loaded baked potatoes, loaded fries, nachos, mac bowls, kids menu items and desserts such as Biscoff banana cream pie and root beer floats.

Craft BBQ is open at 1023 E. F St. Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The food truck will be brought back to a different spot on McHenry Avenue Spring 2027, Padilla said.