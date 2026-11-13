Turlock city council district 3 candidate Ryan Taylor, right, and Ceres mayor Javier Lopez follow election results during an election night party at Ten Pin Fun Center in Turlock, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

An updated election count for Stanislaus County on Friday did not decide a tight City Council race in Turlock.

Ryan Taylor held onto a 22-vote lead over incumbent Council Member Cassandra Abram. The margin in the District 3 election was 50.2% for Taylor and 49.8 percent for Abram.

In Modesto, the Sylvan Union School District bond measure was close to passing. Measure N was supported by 56.4% of voters; a “yes” vote of 55% is required for school bond measures.

The county Elections Office said the counting continues with 2,681 mail and Election Day ballots remaining, as well as 1,662 conditionally voted ballots, 113 provisionals and 628 miscellaneous. The total: 5,084 ballots.

A state law requires vote-by-mail ballots postmarked no later than Nov. 10 to be included in election results.

Abram is seeking another term after first being elected to the Turlock council in 2022. Taylor, who previously sought the District 3 seat, has emphasized housing affordability, public safety and expanding opportunities for younger Turlock residents.

Turlock Mayor Amy Bublak and Council Member Kevin Bixel maintained leads over their opponents in the latest update.