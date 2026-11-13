A Modesto man who worked as a paraeducator was arrested for violations related to child sexual abuse material Thursday, according to Modesto police.

Noah Refujio Trevizo, 23, was taken into custody after a tip was reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about a purchase of CSAM.

The Modesto Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit investigated the tip and arrested Trevizo for possession of child sexual abuse material and possession with intent to distribute.

​Trevizo worked as a paraeducator with the Stanislaus County Department of Education, and MPD said he was employed at a school in Riverbank. MPD has not released the name of the school, but said there do not appear to be any victims associated with the school where he worked.

Modesto police said that they are working with the Stanislaus County Office of Education to gather more information.

​The public is being asked to contact Detective Harris at 209-342-9172 if they have any information related to the case or about potential victims.