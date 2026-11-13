If you’re looking to skip cooking this year’s Thanksgiving dinner, there are a number of places in the Modesto area where you can buy a pre-cooked meal. boblin/Getty Images

The holidays are upon us: for most, it is a joyful and welcomed time, but for others it can be stressful. From planning to procuring, Thanksgiving meal preparation can be daunting.

Here is a list of local restaurants and stores offering premade meals for groups of all sizes and at varying price points to ease your holiday anxiety. Some require light preparation, so you can still throw on an apron even if just to reheat.

Restaurants

Black Bear Diner: The fast-casual restaurant offers two options for a take-home dinner. You can get individual boxes that include either turkey or ham with red-skinned mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, cornbread stuffing, and gravy for $23, with a minimum of 10 orders required. Or you can purchase buffet-style for 12 people with ham or turkey and potatoes, green beans, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, and gravy for $260. Orders open a week before Thanksgiving on Nov. 19 through theirwebsite.

Mimi’s Cafe: Mimi’s Cafe offers several options for the family with a 10-13 lb herb-buttered turkey or a 7-10 lb brown sugar bone-in spiral ham with sides starting at $199. Sides include mashed potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes with candied pecans, green bean casserole, cornbread stuffing, cranberry orange relish, and gravy. The meals also come with two carrot-raisin nut loaves and pumpkin and pecan pie. The meal feeds 8-10 people. There are options that include turkey and ham for $239 or combinations with just the sides for $104. Ordering begins on Nov. 20.

Popeye’s: Known for great fried chicken and biscuits, the fast food chain offers their annual Cajun whole turkey, which comes frozen but is fully cooked and pre-seasoned. There is preparation required, as it needs to be thawed and reheated, but it feeds 8-12 people for only $64.99. Preorders are open now and can be picked up at locations in Modesto and Ceres.

KFC: Prepared in their classic style with all the spices and ingredients, KFC offers a deep-fried Cajun Turkey on its own or as a whole feast. The turkey-only option is $89.99, turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, and 12 biscuits is $119, and a feast with additional corn, mac and cheese, and a lemon or chocolate cake is $129.Orders are open now.

Supermarkets

If a trip to the grocery store for all the Thanksgiving ingredients seems overwhelming, instead, take that cart to the deli counter to order a fully prepared meal, with most just requiring reheating. There are several options around town; just pick your favorite or closest place.

Raley’s: Offering several meal options with turkey, ham, or beef tenderloin starting at $89.99, the meals come with mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, and gravy.

Save Mart: Save Mart has a turkey dinner option with mashed potatoes, bread stuffing, cranberry sauce, and gravy for $69.99, or a ham dinner with mashed sweet potatoes, green beans, and spiced apples for $79.99

Sprouts: Sprouts has several options for whatever the group size. With a turkey breast dinner for two starting at $49.99 and for a turkey, ham, or beef rib roast meal for six starting at $89.99. They even have a vegan butternut squash lasagna meal for two for $59.99.

Sam’s Club: Sam’s Club has a prebundled Thanksgiving meal for $147.61, and it feeds about 16 people. With regular sides like mashed potatoes, corn, mac and cheese, the bundle also includes both ham and turkey, a charcuterie tray, a bag of dinner rolls, pumpkin pie, and a salad. There are options to remove and add items in the bundle which will adjust the set price.

Safeway: There are three meal options with turkey, ham, or prime rib starting at $79.99 with mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and gravy. Other options include scalloped potatoes, green beans, and spiced apples. Orders open on Nov. 16.