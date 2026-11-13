Actors Timothy Olyphant and Owen Wilson are pictured during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Nov. 10. Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Modesto-bred actor Timothy Olyphant is known for being a funny guy, especially when he’s a guest on late night television shows.

On Tuesday, the actor did his usual “chaotic surprise,” inviting his “Stick” co-star Owen Wilson to join him on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” according to a press release from NBCUniversal.

The roughly 18-minute segment included the two actors talking about becoming good friends while working on the Apple TV+ series, which started its second season on Nov. 2.

Wilson appeared on stage as Meyers was about to introduce Olyphant as his guest, assuring the host there wouldn’t be any typical off-the-rails interruptions by Olyphant — which led to a decidedly off-the-rails intro.

Wilson was invited to join Olyphant in the interview chairs, and they garnered laughter talking about such things as why Wilson doesn’t like the term “bromance” and watching themselves in their own films.

The segment marked Wilson’s first appearance on Meyers’ show, they noted. Wilson and Olyphant play golf enemies on “Stick.”

The Beyer High graduate only had a couple of guest starring turns in season one of the streaming comedy, but was promoted to a regular in season two.

Watch their “Late Night” segment on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pHMtLoDftc.