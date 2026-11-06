Oakland man arrested in Stanislaus County sex-trafficking sting is convicted, DA reports

The investigation and sting operation were conducted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victims and Human Exploitation and Trafficking units. Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office

An Oakland man has been convicted by a Stanislaus County jury of pandering and attempted pimping, District Attorney Jeff Laugero announced Thursday.

Ewan Wallace, 41, faces a potential sentence of nearly 15 years in state prison, according to a news release from the DA’s Office.

In the spring, Wallace was arrested during a law enforcement sting operation after attempting to recruit women into the commercial sex trade for his own financial gain. He contacted a decoy social media account, Special Victims Unit prosecutor Vita Palazuelos said Thursday.

“He was arrested in Turlock,” she told The Bee via text. Wallace traveled from the Oakland area, planning to take the girl he was talking with online to a motel.

Wallace has a documented history of exploiting victims and facilitating their involvement in prostitution. He also has a prior felony conviction for human trafficking and has previously served a state prison sentence for that offense.

Wallace’s prior felony conviction is from Alameda County. He was arrested for forcible rape of a minor, pimping and pandering of the minor, said Palazuelos. In 2013, he and a co-defendant found a runaway teen and were trying to get her to work as a prostitute.

“She tried to leave and Wallace allegedly raped her when she tried to leave the hotel room,” Palazuelos said. “The case was pled down to 266i(a)(1), which is pandering in Alameda County. Pandering of a prostitute falls in the umbrella of human-trafficking offenses.”

Asked how frequently Wallace may have operated in Stanislaus County, Palazuelos said cell phone evidence presented in court suggested his other more recent pandering/pimping behavior was in the Bay Area.

The investigation and sting operation were conducted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victims and Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit.