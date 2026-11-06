Seasonal flu claims the life of Stanislaus County man. It's spreading early

The Fresno County Department of Public Health is recommending vaccines as this year's influenza season hits the area. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Health officials on Thursday confirmed the death of a Stanislaus County man due to seasonal flu.

It’s the first influenza-related death of the 2026-27 season. The county Health Services Agency did not release details other than the man was younger than 65.

The agency said no other information will be released because of privacy issues.

Symptoms of the flu are fever, coughing, sore throat, nasal congestion, body aches, a headache and feeling tired. Most people recover on their own, but the illness can lead to complications and hospitalization.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual,” Dr. Thea Papasozomenos, county public health officer, said in a news release. She said flu cases surfaced in Stanislaus County earlier than normal this fall.

More people are catching the contagious illness than is typically seen this early, the health officer said. “Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself and those around you,” she said.

Those who are more vulnerable to a serious bout with the flu are children younger than 5, adults 65 or older, pregnant women and people dealing with chronic health problems such as diabetes or heart disease.

The county news release said people who come down with symptoms, especially those who with vulnerable health, should promptly contact their health care provider. Prescription antiviral drugs can reduce the severity of illness. Antibiotics are not a treatment for influenza.

The flu vaccination is for everyone ages 6 months and older. Recommended vaccinations help lower the risk of serious illness.

To keep from spreading the flu, residents should stay home when they’re sick and avoid close contact with other people until symptoms are improving and their fever has been gone for 24 hours. It’s a good idea to take precautions for the next five days.

Other precautions are washing hands frequently, covering coughs and cleaning surfaces. A mask can provide protection in crowded indoor settings, the county agency said.

Flu vaccinations are available at physician offices, health clinics and certain pharmacies. People can check www.vaccines.gov for flu shot locations.