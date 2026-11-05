Former Turlock school employee sentenced in child sexual abuse material case

Camden Ashton Wilson, 23, of Denair Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office

A former Turlock middle school employee convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material and sending harmful material to a minor was sentenced Wednesday to five years and eight months in state prison, but will instead serve time in county jail and be on probation under a suspended prison sentence.

Camden Ashton Wilson, 23, of Denair was sentenced Nov. 4 by Judge Jeff Mangar in Stanislaus County Superior Court. Mangar suspended execution of the prison sentence and placed Wilson on two years of formal felony probation, ordering him to serve 270 days in county jail and register as a sex offender for life.

Wilson previously worked as a paraeducator with special-education students at Dutcher Middle School in the Turlock Unified School District. He was arrested in August following an investigation into online activity involving child sexual abuse material and communications with minors.

During Wednesday’s hearing in Department 3, Wilson appeared in custody wearing a red-and-white striped jail jumpsuit and glasses. He sat beside his public defender, Jennifer Trautman, while Deputy District Attorney Sara Sousa appeared remotely via Zoom.

Wilson had entered pleas Sept. 17 to two felony charges: possession of child sexual abuse material and sending harmful matter to a minor.