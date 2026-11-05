Two juveniles injured when e-scooter crashes into car in Turlock, police report

Turlock Police Department

Two juveniles riding one e-scooter on Wednesday afternoon were injured when they rode into a car, Turlock police report.

The collision occurred minutes after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Milestone and Tapestry ways. Traffic on Milestone has a stop sign at the intersection.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the juveniles were riding east on Milestone Way when they ran the stop sign and collided with the sedan traveling south on Tapestry, Turlock Police Department spokesperson Dominique Roton said Thursday morning.

The driver of the sedan remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. Both juveniles suffered only minor injuries and were taken by AMR to a hospital for treatment, she said.

The police report was not immediately available, so Roton could not say the ages of the juveniles and if one or both had helmets on.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles says motorized scooters “can be operated on public streets, but they do not require registration. Riders must be at least 16 years old and possess a valid driver’s license or permit to operate a motorized scooter. Helmets are required for operation.”

And the Police Department in the city of Roseville reminded the public in a social media post that e-scooters are for one rider only: “Did you Know: E Scooters are strictly solo vehicles? No passengers, no doubling up, no ‘hop on, I’ll take you to school.’ Stay single, folks — at least while you’re scootering. (California Vehicle Code 21235(e)).”