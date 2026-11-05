Iconic singer's ‘deeply personal' stories part of Modesto's Gallo Center concert

Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

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He hasn’t been “The Stranger” for a long time.

The music of Billy Joel, including songs on his above-mentioned 1977 breakthrough album, will be celebrated at a show coming to Modesto’s Gallo Center.

“The Billy Joel Legacy: A Tribute Experience” will play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the downtown venue.

Called a “dynamic celebration of the legendary singer-songwriter’s greatest hits, and the story of the man behind the melodies,” on the Gallo Center’s website, the show takes audience’s through Joel’s iconic career.

The performance features a full band and two rotating singers.

A Des Moines Register online story calls the show “more than a concert.”

“Through live performances, cinematic multimedia, and captivating narration, audiences will journey through the defining moments of Billy Joel’s life to discover the people, places, and experiences that inspired some of the greatest songs ever written,” the story says.

Creator and director of the show Dean Elliott said in that online story that the “music of Billy Joel has an incredible ability to connect with audiences across generations.”

“Whether you grew up with these songs or you’re hearing them for the first time, they tell stories that feel deeply personal,” he said. “We wanted audiences to experience the journey behind the music and celebrate one of the greatest songbooks ever written.”

Tickets are $48-$108 for the show at the Gallo Center, 1000 I St. in Modesto. See www.galloarts.org.