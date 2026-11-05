When do newly elected officials start their terms in Stanislaus County and the state?

From left to right- Terry Withrow, Jeff Dirkse, Birgit Fladager, Scott Kuykendall, Don H. Gaekle, Donna Linder, Donna Riley and Kashmir Gill take the oath of office on Monday January 7, 2019 during the swearing-in ceremony for the elected county officials on Monday, January 7, 2019 in the basement chambers at the City-County Administration Building at 1010 10th Street in downtown Modesto, Calif. Joan Barnett Lee/jlee@modbee.com

Once the Nov. 3 election results are certified, how soon do candidates take office?

​For most state positions, they are seated in January. The governor and all other state constitutional offices, including lieutenant governor, secretary of state and treasurer, start their terms Jan. 1 and serve four years, with a maximum of two terms.

For state Senate and Assembly positions, winners are sworn in the first Monday in December. Assembly members serve two-year terms, and senators serve four-year terms. They have a lifetime limit of 12 years in the Legislature for both houses.

In Stanislaus County, city council and mayor positions are seated Jan. 1. They both serve four-year terms with a limit of two terms.

Modesto Irrigation District board members are seated in early December, serve four years and have no term limits.

School board members will be seated in January to start their four years of service; there are no term limits for these positions.

For the Yosemite Community College District, members take office in December for their first board meeting where they will elect a president and vice-president of the board. They will hold office for four years, and there are no term limits.

Propositions and measures go into effect five days after results are certified, usually in early December, unless there is an implementation date written into the text.