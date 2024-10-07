Proposition 6 would end forced labor by California inmates. Turlock students have thoughts

As part of a larger mock election unit he’s conducting at Pitman High School in Turlock, teacher Isaac W. Farhadian had his students in AP U.S. government and politics, U.S. government and economics write letters to the editor.

“I am teaching my students about the importance of taking positions and defending those positions using demonstrable facts that showcase a line of reasoning by writing op-ed letters,” he wrote to The Bee. .”.. Students researched different candidates as well as the different propositions up for vote on the California ballot this year. They conducted independent research about the pros and cons of each proposition and formulated positions on those matters using a line of reasoning.”

Opinion

Because of the volume of letters, we are breaking them up by ballot proposition. We are publishing batches of letters, lightly edited for length, in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 5 election.

The following letter regards Proposition 6 , which would amend the California Constitution to remove a provision that allows jails and prisons to impose involuntary servitude to punish crime (i.e., forcing incarcerated persons to work).

Allow inmates to work, but don’t force them

Dear Editor,

On Jan. 31, 1865, Congress passed the 13th Amendment. This amendment abolished slavery in the United States of America. But sadly, in California, it is currently legal for prisons and jails to force incarcerated persons to work involuntarily. This is equivalent to modern-day slavery and it is a violation of basic human rights.

Voting yes on Prop. 6, would still allow prisoners to continue working for money or “time credits” that reduce the length of a sentence, but inmates would no longer be forced to work against their will or be punished for refusing to work. Vote yes on Prop. 6 to end slavery.

Thomas Pagola, Turlock

End horrendous practice in jails and prisons

Dear Editor,

Involuntary servitude has no place, in any form, in California. Voting no on Proposition 6 encourages this horrendous practice in our modern society. Involuntary servitude is a close descendant to the dark past of slavery within the United States. Proposition 6 seeks to put an end to the last remaining form of this inexcusable act within our prison system. Opponents may suggest that the service provided by the prisoners benefits our society to the extent that the work is a necessary evil for the greater good of the community. To ensure that these benefits remain in our society, the state can still offer the same opportunities to its prisoners as paid labor or volunteered community service. The added incentive of increased pay or community service will ensure that prisoners who do the work are motivated to ensure it’s to the best of their ability. Vote yes on Proposition 6 to finally end involuntary servitude once and for all in California.

Ethan Hofsteen, Turlock

Inmate work can be crucial — treat it as such

Dear Editor

In 1864, Congress passed the 13th Amendment and slavery was ended in the United States. However in reality, California still in 2024 has provisions that make exceptions for involuntary servitude as a legitimate punishment. California also still allows the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to punish incarcerated people for refusing to work.

Voting no on Prop. 6 would mean that you can still force incarcerated people to work for little pay without their consent. It would also mean that prisoners will continue to receive cruel punishments — for example, reducing the number of phone calls and visits from family members, or even solitary confinement. Second, it means having prisoners continue to work crucial important jobs like fighting wildfires for less than a dollar an hour.

Voting yes Prop. 6 would mean, first, you can’t use these cruel punishments on prisoners for refusing to work. Instead, prisoners will be rewarded time credit for choosing to work. Second, it will lead to the prioritization of rehabilitation programs for incarcerated people. Third, it will make it harder to keep people in overcrowded prisons by having prisoners actually be paid a better wage. Lastly, voting yes means we will join other states that have outlawed involuntary servitude, like Alabama, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

Ben Valdez, Hughson

End violation of inmates’ human dignity

Dear Editor,

How can California look towards creating a better society with its current prison system? We are in the midst of a crisis regarding incarcerated people who are facing involuntary servitude as punishment for their crimes, otherwise disciplined. Our prisons are plain cruel, not allowing inmates freedom of choice of work and restricting them from learning valuable skills to become better people. These institutions are supposed to encourage self-reflection and recovery so that we can create a more peaceful society as a whole, but if they are penalizing inmates for rejecting work in areas of non-interest, what difference is it to treating them as slaves? Our country has fought to remove all types of forced labor and secure human rights with the 13th Amendment; continuing this practice would only further violate human dignity. What’s more, their pitiful $0.74 hourly pay may discourage them from working once released. If we want to provide better and fair treatment for those in confinement, vote YES on Prop. 6. Passing this proposition would ban prison labor and allow incarcerated people to work voluntarily in subjects/skills that could actually be beneficial post-prison. Let’s fight for our constitutional rights.

Emi Yee, Turlock

Serving time is punishment enough

Dear Editor,

Imagine a justice system that accepts forced labor as a punishment. Believe it or not, that is exactly what our state is doing to our prisoners. Although the individuals in prison have committed considerable crimes, they are repaying for their actions through serving time in prison. The state of California cannot continue practicing this atrocious prison labor because this punishment does not even fit the crime the majority of the time. Prisons are thus exploiting their prisoners and taking away their basic human rights. Being in prison should not allow the state to assume power over the prisoners and strip away their rights, as that is not what our Founding Fathers would have wanted, even for criminals. It is only right to vote yes for Prop 6.

Gurman Bains, Turlock

Prisoner slavery has been normalized. End it

Dear Editor,

Prop. 6 amends the California Constitution to remove current rules that allows jails and prisons to impose involuntary labor to punish crime. Voting yes means involuntary labor would not be allowed as punishment for crime. State prisons would not be allowed to discipline inmates who refuse to work. Voting no would mean involuntary labor would continue to be allowed as punishment for inmates. I am outraged at the idea that people should have to do labor against their will as a punishment. Prisoners should have the option to volunteer to help shape their community. A form of a reward for those who frequently help out should be enforced. This slavery has become so normalized because we are so closed off to the idea that prisoners are people, too. None of us would enjoy forced, unpaid labor. No courts explicitly order forced labor as a part of criminal sentencing, it’s standard practice to force incarcerated people to perform labor. We need to stand up for basic human rights and get rid of this absurd idea of “punishment.”

Annabelle Cabral, Turlock

Inmate labor builds skills, experience

Dear Editor,

Isn’t it bothersome to pay taxes and have that money go to our state prison, knowing it’s housing and feeding criminals who deserve far worse? It is in no one’s favor to vote Yes on Proposition 6 which states that involuntary servitude must be abolished in our state prisons. Involuntary servitude is yet another form of slavery, say people who don’t understand how slavery works. Prisoners being forced to work is a punishment does two things: 1) it gives our prisoners the work experiences they need to avoid relapse and 2) it has results, whether it’s infrastructure they work on, merchandise they make, or food they cook. Our recidivism rates are, alas, very high. In other words, prisoners who have been released tend to commit more crime and as such return back to prison. However, in the case of involuntary servitude, the prisoners will have skills they can hone, and said skills can help them stay out of prisons longer. So vote No on Prop. 6!

Madiha Haideri, Turlock

Inmate labor is another way to repay

Dear Editor,

There seems to be a lack of spirit and effort to enforce discipline to those who clearly need it within our community. Those who have disobeyed the law and made themselves an apparent threat or shown that they aren’t willing to help the community do not deserve to have it easy and lay back within their solitary confinement. Putting them to work makes them practice a normal working lifestyle and disciplines them as they’re paying for their crime. Although some categorize this as “slavery,” it is insensitive to compare this type of work to the abuse, intense labor, and exploitation that Black Americans faced over a hundred years ago. We as a country have progressed far from that time, and prisoners put to do involuntary servitude had committed some sort of crime to receive it. Voting yes on Prop. 6 means that we would take away an opportunity to the prisoners to redeem their morality and repay back to the community for the wrongs they’ve committed.

Jaylene Quintanilla, Turlock

Proposition 6 is no ‘step forward’

Dear Editor,

Is our town lacking the common sense and confidence to discipline the criminals ruining our small community? Who are we to allow people who strike fear in our neighborhoods to simply walk off, with little to no punishment? Voting yes on Prop. 6 would disrupt the system of justice we follow, that creates order in our civilization. Involuntary servitude is what ensures that this does not become our reality. Removing involuntary servitude as a punishment may seem as a “step forward” away from the ideas of slavery but we as a country have already made the necessary actions to move forward from the outdated, problematic methods of America. Slavery was an inhumane, exploitative and racist act, torturing thousands of innocent men, women and children. Punishment by servitude gives criminals the needed opportunity to build their character and redeem themselves by giving back to the community for free. Involuntary servitude has a meaningful purpose to restore one’s basic morals of respecting the people around them. If our community is damaged by these certain individuals, they should be required to restore it and the town’s people’s faith in living in a safe town.

Isabella Rosas, Turlock

Sometimes, sitting in a cell isn’t enough

Dear Editor:

Proposition 6 aims to abolish involuntary servitude for criminals, stating that the prop would amend the state Constitution to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment. “Slavery” is not a word that should be connected to those of no moral code. True criminals are not people we should be feeling bad for, they are doing the work that they deserved to get. The state of the matter is that those who vote for this proposition are either ignorant to the fact that those who are incarcerated have committed crimes or simply choose to ignore that simple fact.

Are we to say that these prisoners shouldn’t be punished for committing their crimes? I think not. Sure, being in prison itself is a form of punishment, but are we to say that sitting in a cell is enough for someone who has committed murder, or even worse atrocities? If I were a parent and someone had killed my child, I would hope the justice system does its job to make sure that criminal is doing nothing but amending his crimes and contributing to society by doing labor.

Jacob Gutierrez, Denair

Break the chains of inmate servitude

Dear Editor,

A horrible form of involuntary servitude exists within prisons. While the 13th Amendment abolished slavery, the exception has been used to justify exploitative labor practices. Prisoners are often paid unfair wages, if any, for their work, such as cooking and cleaning to manufacture goods for companies. This system develops resentment, makes people feel powerless, and stops rehabilitation, making it harder for individuals to successfully re-adapt into society upon release. Acknowledging involuntary servitude behind prison walls demands a change. It is time we break these chains of modern-day slavery and create a truly equitable society.

Gabriel Irigoyen, Turlock

Work inmates only to pay off damages, fines

Dear Editor,

Voting “yes” on Proposition 6 would not only prohibit slavery as punishment for a crime but would permit the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to grant credits for incarcerated individuals. Individuals charged with crime deserve the right to refuse any task given that may result in violence or possible danger of their lives. Involuntary servitude should only be implemented in order to pay off damages, debts or fines an individual may have. With this, inmates will be able to have a more ethical solution to pay for their crimes. By Proposition 6 being passed, inmates would be able to prioritize their own rehabilitation along with pursuing their education and counseling, in contrast to being coerced into forced labor.

Mia Peterson, Turlock

Prisoners shouldn’t ‘live there for free’

Dear Editor,

Keep them working! Proportion 6 plans to remove involuntary servitude as punishment for crime. In other words, they want to pass a bill that stops the state from forcing incarcerated individuals to work. I understand the perspective of wanting to vote for this, it’s a progressive step to “truly” abolish slavery but those who vote in favor of this don’t see the bigger picture. Other than the reason for me voting against this prop — “they can’t live there for free” — it is also that prisons use labor as a rehabilitation program to turn their lives around, which leads to less crowding in prisons.

They cannot let them sit around and do nothing. Do you know what happens when people get bored? Trouble erupts. An activity is needed to stimulate them to reduce boredom and improve behavior while they are incarcerated, and making them work gives them that. The other benefit of this is giving them a chance to learn new skills, give them discipline, teamwork and, most important of all, work experience.

Once they are reintegrated into society, they will need a source of income, to pick up a job. Not only do they benefit from it but so does society because now it has another functioning member contributing to the community. It’s a win-win!

Brooke Estolas, Turlock