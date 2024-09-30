Open in App
    UPDATE: Stanislaus County leaders appoint career accountant as interim auditor-controller

    By Ken Carlson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uu5KR_0vpIcUud00

    Update: The Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Mandip Dhillon as interim auditor-controller. Here is the original story:

    Stanislaus County leaders could appoint a longtime county employee Tuesday to serve as auditor-controller for the next two years.

    A committee has recommended that Mandip Dhillon complete the unexpired term of Kashmir Gill, who is retiring from county service effective Oct. 9.

    Gill, 59, notified the county in August that she would not complete the four-year term of the elective office, which expires in January 2027. She cited health issues in her family as the reason for leaving the post.

    Gill will start work in October as a business and financial consultant for Alameda County’s health agency.

    Dhillon has 23 years of experience with county government in accounting, finance and leadership positions for county Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, the chief executive office and environmental resources . Right now, Dhillon is assistant director of environmental resources.

    Dhillon, who holds a CPA license, has an accounting degree from Stanislaus State University. He serves on the Stanislaus County Employees’ Retirement Association board.

    If appointed, he will lead a department with 43 employees and a $6.7 million annual budget.

    Dhillon said Monday that he intends to run for the office in November 2026. “I just want to give more to the county,” he said. “I have lived in Salida for 30 years. I previously worked in retail banking, so I believe I am qualified. It’s a good career progression for me.”

    County Chief Executive Officer Jody Hayes, Board of Supervisors Chairman Mani Grewal and Supervisor Terry Withrow reviewed 13 applications for the temporary position. Seven applicants had the basic qualifications for county auditor-controllers specified in state law.

    Dhillon was among five candidates interviewed for the job, which pays $212,000 a year.

    “Mr. Dhillon is respected throughout the county organization and will be a positive addition to the county department head team while adding fiscal strength to the Auditor-Controller’s Office,” a county staff report said.

    The report said Gill “is a valued leader in the organization and it is in the county’s best interest to quickly identify a highly qualified accounting professional to complete her term of office.”

    The auditor-controller serves as the chief accountant over county operations. The office is responsible for performing mandated audits, controlling the tax roll, calculating taxes and general obligation bonds and allocating property-tax revenue to agencies.

    Gill was first elected as auditor-controller in 2018. She ran unopposed for a second term in 2022.

    The Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the basement chambers of Tenth Street Place, at 1010 10th St., Modesto.

