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We rarely take into account the physiological aspects of heartbreak. Just like in the medical world, we see a healthy marriage as a protective shield against infections, cardiac issues, metabolic disorders or autoimmune diseases; betrayal serves as a departure from that safety net. Even sound mental health is a byproduct of a high satisfaction marriage. But if you are stripped of trust and security of a marriage the entire biological shield shatters and sends your body into a physiological crisis. Infidelity doesn’t only harm your emotions, but has a huge impact on your nervous system, cardiac health, and has been linked to irreversible chemical changes in the brain.

Here are 15 scientific ways betrayal affects your overall health and how it impacts your lifespan.

Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy: The Literal Broken Heart

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In the medical world, the term “heartbreak” due to extreme emotional distress is quite literally manifested as Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy. When struck with the grief of betrayal a person’s musculature of the left ventricle loses its contractile ability over time. It balloons up and loses shape as a result of being associated with accumulation of stress hormones.

The Catecholamine Storm: A Flood of Stress Hormones

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When the revelation of betrayal dawns on a person it activates the autonomic nervous system. There is a surge in adrenaline and noradrenaline also known in medical terms as “Catecholamine” storms. The high load on the cardiovascular system shows up as chest pain, anxiety, palpitations, and tachycardia.

The Inverse Marriage Benefit: From Shield to Stressor

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The marriage benefit of a stable and content partnership is true. But the inverse is also true, in the absence of an emotionally available partner or in cases of infidelity the reverse happens. The body goes through systemic inflammation, heart muscles lose strength, metabolic disturbances occur, immunity lowers and overtime the longevity turns to brevity.

Amygdala Hijack: The Brain in Survival Mode

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The amygdala, the brain’s alarm system is activated when there is heartbreak. This sends a person into fight-or-flight mode. This constant hypervigilance prevents the nervous system from relaxing. This makes a person emotionally drained and physical exhaustion ensues.

Cortisol and the Onset of Autoimmune Flare-ups

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When long periods of emotional neglect are followed by the discovery of betrayal as the cause of the stress the partner’s apathy is induced, triggering a hormonal shift. The hormonal balance gets disrupted, the stress hormone cortisol starts to rise in the blood. It becomes the biggest culprit behind the onset of various autoimmune disorders, especially among females.

The “Broken” Circadian Rhythm: Chronic Insomnia

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Just as a stable partner makes you feel safe and improves your sleep cycle, the opposite of safety disrupts it. Betrayal ruins your circadian rhythm. The University of Pittsburgh conducted a study revealing an important fact that emotional insecurity causes interrupted sleep and the fragmented sleep lowers white blood cell counts and hence immunity. These changes lower the body’s overnight repair capacity.

Social Rejection and Physical Pain Pathways

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Functional MRI studies uncovered an important aspect of heartbreak which was once considered just emotional in nature, that the brain perceives “social pain” in the same parts of the brain it processes physical pain in, that is, the secondary somatosensory cortex. The pain of betrayal has been linked to being associated with an intensity comparable to that of a physical injury.

The Impact on HbA1c: Diabetes and Emotional Trauma

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Stress can become a leading cause of metabolic disruptions in a diabetic patient. They lose glycemic control despite medication as they try to navigate through the emotional trauma of the brutal breach of trust.

Cognitive Fog and the Prefrontal Cortex

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The pain of betrayal impacts the prefrontal cortex of the brain, the region responsible for logic, planning and decision-making. The cognitive decline you observe after heartbreak is due to brain fog as the brain’s entire energy is diverted to the survival response to the infidelity.

The Telomere Shortening Effect: Accelerated Aging

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Latest developments in psychoneuroimmunology have shed light on something very telling that chronic stress of a poor relationship can literally shorten telomeres, which are the protective caps on our DNA. This speeds up biological aging.

Hypertension: The “Silent Killer” Re-triggered

A happy marriage reduces hypertension risk. Similarly, when you go through the emotional trauma that comes with the discovery of a cheating partner, the risk of hypertension 24/7 spike increases. The arteries lose their elasticity becoming stiff over time with chronic stress. Constantly raised blood pressure puts you at a higher risk of cardiovascular accident or stroke.

Gastrointestinal Distress: The Gut-Brain Axis

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The “gut feeling” is not just an idiomatic phrase, it’s a real clinical phenomenon. When you are under chronic stress after betrayal, your gastrointestinal system suffers alongside your mental well-being. You get a leaky gut, which diverts blood flow to muscles to cope with the emotional pain of heartbreak. It allows many toxins or harmful materials to leak into our bloodstream, triggering an immune response. This makes you feel physically sick from an emotional wound.

Weakened Immune Response to Viral Threats

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When you live under prolonged stress as you try to make sense of life after a ruthless episode of infidelity, it lowers the “Natural Killer” cells in your body. The lowered immunity invites viral or bacterial infections more frequently. Your body even responds poorly to vaccines.

PTSD-Like Symptomatology in Relationship Trauma

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Post-Infidelity Stress Disorder (PISD) is a well-known psychological phenomenon. The victim of betrayal goes through intense flashbacks and emotional numbing, which are physiologically similar to how war veterans’ PTSD feels like. If someone shudders at even a small unexpected noise it shows they have gone through a permanently altered startle response after the rejection.

The Withdrawal Effect: Dopamine and Oxytocin Crash

Betrayal is followed by a sharp dip in the levels of oxytocin (the love hormone) and dopamine (the reward hormone). Your body responds by going into a state of withdrawal just like after you stop substance abuse that is felt as physical symptoms of lethargy or headache.

Final Thoughts

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From a cellular level, betrayal is a systemic shock. It shakes not just your emotional world but disrupts your metabolism, immunity, hormonal balance, physiological processes and social behavior even. If a healthy marriage is the ultimate longevity guarantor, then a betrayal is a physiological toxin that impacts each and every system in your body and causes lifespan brevity. The first step toward healing is by accepting the anatomy of betrayal as a fact, acknowledging that your pain is not “just in your head”. To snap out of the despair and deplorable state you must begin to prioritize high-EQ self-care and learn healthy emotional regulation strategies. These changes will help restore your body and help you heal emotionally. You can be strong and resilient, but you must never ignore the physical reality of heartbreak.