Phil Collins supported himself with walking sticks at the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, just months after he revealed he was close to death after being rushed to hospital.

The drummer, 75, was at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, November 14. Collins arrived at the red carpet event with his daughter, Lily Collins, and was seen using two walking sticks as he posed for pictures.

His appearance at the ceremony came just three months after he revealed his ongoing health issues led to him being rushed to an intensive care unit. Collins, who has been open about his alcohol addiction, explained he started drinking again in 2023 after years of sobriety, leading to him being rushed to a Swiss hospital.

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He said he spent seven months in ICU, with his five children - Joely, 54, Simon, 50, Lily, 37, Nicholas, 25, and Mathew, 21 - being summoned to his bedside as he lay unconscious.

"There were some decisions to be made about, 'Do we keep Phil on life support?' kind of thing," he explained to The Sunday Times in August. "My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up. People were coming to say goodbye."

Collins admitted he doesn't remember his children being at the hospital. He shared, "I didn't have no idea this was going on. They were all worried that they wouldn’t see me again. It could all have gone so terribly wrong."

The musician admitted he was "very lucky" to have made it out of intensive care. Since then, he hasn't touched alcohol, but he has been left with long-term health issues as a result.

Collins said his pancreas is now permanently scarred, while his kidneys "barely function." He also suffers with other health issues following a spinal injury in 2007.

Collins now walks with the aid of crutches and has a 24-hour live-in nurse to help care for him. He also has type 2 diabetes and previously underwent multiple operations on his knee.

At the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Collins spoke to host Allison Hagendorf on the red carpet. He said it was "quite special" to be at the event, adding, "I figured it wasn’t going to happen; I haven’t done anything for what seems like ages - it probably wasn't."

He continued, "I’ve been keeping myself to myself. I’ve had some health issues which have kept me out of the limelight a bit and in the background, but I’m just so pleased it’s been recognized. You know, it’s a lovely honor, and I’m proud to accept it."

Collins was also asked how he feels seeing new fans discovering his music. He replied, "You want your songs to live on, you know, and I’m very lucky to be rediscovered, and it makes me very happy and proud, as all I wanted to do was play the drums, and I’ve done so much more."

Collins, who was already in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Genesis, also insisted he won't be stopping anytime soon. "You haven’t heard the last of me," he told the crowd while on stage.