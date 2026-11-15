Brooks Koepka has enlisted the services of Rory McIlroy's putting guru, Brad Faxon, as the five-time major champion searches for answers after a dismal return to the PGA Tour.

Faxon, an eight-time PGA Tour winner, was one of the best putters in the sport during his prime, and he has overseen a significant improvement in McIlroy's performance on the greens.

Koepka, who returned to the PGA Tour in January after quitting LIV Golf, remains a premier ball striker, but he ranked among the worst players in putting stats this year, losing 0.2 strokes to the field per round on average.

• Jon Rahm four-putts from eight feet in hammer blow to Race to Dubai chances

• Eugenio Chacarra gives defiant 'I'm ready' verdict as Rory McIlroy duel goes down to wire

Koepka said he would "reevaluate everything" in his game after finishing 94th in the FedEx Cup standings, failing to qualify for the playoffs. He recorded just one top-10 finish in 16 starts on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy and Faxon started working together in 2018, and the 65-year-old's methods focus more on freeing players up mentally and less on mechanics.

Koepka and Faxon's union makes sense on paper. "Can't putt, zero confidence," the 36-year-old said after missing the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

“Brooks and I have spent some time together, and I’ll leave it at that,” NBC analyst Faxon told Golfweek about his new gig working with the former world No. 1.

Koepka has also hired a new swing coach, Darren May, who also works with Keegan Bradley. Koepka had been working with Pete Cowen, who will remain his short-game coach.

Koepka fell well short of expectations after securing an early exit from LIV to rejoin the PGA Tour, and sweeping changes were inevitable.

"Pretty disappointed. I think it's pretty pathetic that I can't get through," he said after missing the playoffs. "Zero top-10s basically in two years. To be in the prime of your career and be as good as I think I am, I think that's very pathetic, disappointing. Just need to go home and completely reevaluate everything."

He believes May is the man to get him back on track. “Darren’s watched me from afar over the last few years and he’s got a really good understanding of the golf swing and how the body works,” he said.

“When I was frustrated and trying to figure things out, his was the only name that popped into my head. It’s only been a short time, but it’s been very good.”

Koepka has not played since a T6 finish at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October, and he will put his practice into action at next week's RSM Classic on the PGA Tour. He will finish his year by playing in two exhibition events, Skins Game and the PNC Championship.