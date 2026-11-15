The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to resume building a border wall in west Texas as litigation to halt the project remains ongoing.

Justices in an unsigned decision agreed to lift a district court's injunction that temporarily halted construction of the wall and additional infrastructure in Big Bend, which spans more than 500 miles of the border with Mexico and includes the Big Bend National Park.

In a five-page decision, the Supreme Court said the lower court's order "impedes the Government from advancing its 'compelling interests' in border security and integrity."

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Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said she would have denied the Justice Department's request for emergency relief.

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People opposed to the wall project "claim that construction in the Big Bend Sector will diminish their ability to use and enjoy the area," the court said. "But Congress's enactment of [immigration law] — which permits the Secretary to waive the requirements of environmental-protection and other conservation laws — reflects a clear preference for expeditious border construction over the very harms respondents assert."

The Center for Biological Diversity, one of the plaintiffs that has sued to stop wall construction, spoke out against the Supreme Court's decision.

"The Trump administration and its contractors are hellbent on destroying one of America's greatest national parks, and the Supreme Court just gave them the green light," Laiken Jordahl, the group's national public lands advocate, said in a statement.

"This horrific decision clears the way for contractors to bulldoze pristine desert and dynamite canyon walls before the courts have even decided whether this destruction is legal. They're signing off on the permanent destruction of the wildest place in Texas, and the theft of a great American river from all of us."

Stopping construction of the wall would lead to serious consequences, Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued. He warned of "disruption of the government's ability to secure a quarter of the southern border against cartel incursions, drug trafficking, and illegal entry; creation of a massive vulnerability in border protection that risks funneling illegal entry and trafficking into the unsecured Big Bend Sector; and irreversible delays, costs, and operational harms from halting already-begun construction."

But the federal lawsuit seeking to halt the project, filed by an environmental nonprofit, a riverboat guide and a religious organization, said allowing the Trump administration to resume construction of roads and the wall would alter an "irreplaceable landscape."

"Once habitat is destroyed, vegetation cleared, historic resources damaged, livelihoods and private property destroyed, and wilderness landscapes fragmented by roads, barriers, and associated infrastructure, no final judgment can restore the status quo," lawyers for the plaintiffs wrote in a Supreme Court filing.