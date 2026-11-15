Two people were injured after a pair of planes collided while on the tarmac at Miami International Airport on Saturday night.

“The wingtip of a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 struck the nose of a UPS Boeing 767 while the airplanes were taxiing,” the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed. The collision occurred at around 9:15pm. Two people were hurt during the incident, Greg Chin, the airport’s communications director, told CNN.

Air traffic control audio captured the moment the crash happened. “Somebody hit us,” the Copa Airlines pilot could be heard saying. At the same time, the controller asked the UPS crew if they'd made contact.

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“Yeah, we went too far, and then he, he clipped us with the wing,” the UPS pilot responded. “It seems that we are missing the left wingtip,” the Copa pilot noted.

Passengers on board the Copa pilot were left screaming during the collision. “We were taxiing after landing at a normal speed when, all of a sudden, I heard the chatter around me getting louder, followed by a collective scream and then the impact of another aircraft hitting ours,” Cesar Ferreira, a passenger aboard the Copa flight told the outlet.

“Inside the cabin, we felt the plane jerk abruptly sideways. At first, some passengers started freaking out, but the Copa crew reacted quickly, getting everyone to remain seated,” he added.

Air traffic controllers had instructed the UPS crew to give way to the Copa plane, the FAA said. The agency is investigating the incident.

UPS confirmed that its crew is safe. The company said in a statement that it is “committed to working with authorities to determine what happened.”

Copa Airlines said in a statement it “regrets the disruption this incident may cause our passengers. The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority, and we will cooperate with authorities as they investigate.”

All 166 passengers on board the Copa Airlines flight, which had just landed in Miami from Panama City, later disembarked from the aircraft and were returned to the terminal.

Two people sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene by fire and rescue teams, Chin said. This incident comes just a day after the aviation industry was thrown into chaos by a nationwide ground stop.

The longest flight stoppage in 25 years lasted more than four hours and ended around 8:15pm ET Friday, allowing some domestic flights to take off from US airports.

Officials assured passengers that the U.S. airspace was safe and operational after the ground stop. Of the 41,000 flights scheduled Saturday, more than 6,400 had been canceled by Saturday night, according to FlightAware. More than 800 flights scheduled for Sunday were canceled, it said.

But officials said the air traffic control system was operational and expected airline schedules to fully recover by the end of Sunday, smoothing out ahead of the Thanksgiving travel rush.