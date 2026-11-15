A grandfather has been charged with a DUI after an off-road vehicle crash left his 12-year-old grandson dead in West Virginia.

Michael Hager was driving a side-by-side vehicle with his 12-year-old grandson, Abel Sims, riding shotgun in Barboursville, West Virginia. Investigators allege that he then lost control of the vehicle and crashed it, per local station WSAZ. Sims was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cops responded to the crash on Cyrus Creek Road just after 5:50 p.m. local time on Wednesday and discovered the side-by-side had flipped over, the criminal complaint obtained by WSAZ says. Hager was arrested and charged with a felony count of DUI causing death, per court records obtained by PEOPLE.

• Father and daughter who died in Brooklyn building collapse stayed home to avoid ICE

• New Orleans cruise ship sinking with 129 people on board after two vessels crash

He was then booked into the Western Regional Jail on $50,000 bond. The 51-year-old reportedly became uncooperative during his arrest and had to be detained in the back seat of a cruiser, the complaint said.

The authorities allegedly reported smelling alcohol on Hager, who was also slurring his words at the scene, the complaint said. At one point, he allegedly almost fell backward down a hill.

Click here to follow The Mirror US on Google News to stay up to date with all the latest news, sports and entertainment stories.

Hager also allegedly showed other signs of impairment as he spoke with the authorities, including a "droopy face, droopy eyelids, a flushed face, glassy eyes, a blank stare and dilated pupils." The 51-year-old will appear in court on Nov. 20 for a preliminary hearing, court records show.

Sims' school community and other loved ones now find themselves mourning the loss of the 12-year-old. The principal at Barboursville Middle School, where Sims was a student, described him as a "great student in a statement she shared with WSAZ.

Kerri Brown said Sims' loss "will be felt by friends, teachers, staff, and our community at large." She added that he was a "wonderful young man who was always happy, making his friends laugh and putting others before himself."

"We are blessed to have known him, and our hearts are broken by his loss," the principal said. "Abel will always hold a special place in our hearts."

She also told the outlet that on Friday, students at the middle school wore the 12-year-old's favorite color, green, "in his honor."