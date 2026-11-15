Travelers aboard a Southwest Airlines flight got an unexpected blast from the past when several popular alternative rock bands turned their journey into a live concert.

Hoobastank and Simple Plan were among the artists who surprised passengers with performances during a Southwest flight departing from Los Angeles on Thursday, November 13. The unexpected show came as airports across the country dealt with disruptions caused by a nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Fortunately for those on board, the flight had departed before the ground stop took effect, allowing the musicians to go ahead with their performances while cruising at 35,000 feet. This comes as Sean Duffy and Markwayne Mullin held an emergency press briefing following the chaos.

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Videos from the flight quickly made their way onto social media, showing passengers enjoying acoustic versions of some of the bands’ most recognizable songs.

Hoobastank performed their 2004 hit The Reason, with one video shared on the band’s official Instagram account showing passengers holding up their phones with their flashlights switched on as they sang along.

The performance appeared to bring the entire cabin together, with travelers swaying in their seats and joining in on the lyrics as the band played in the aisles. Simple Plan also got in on the action, performing their 2002 hit I’m Just A Kid.

The surprise lineup also included The Used, who performed their 2002 single The Taste of Ink, as well as singer LØLØ.

The unusual in-flight concert was part of Southwest’s Live at 35 music program, which brings live performances to passengers aboard select flights.

This particular performance also took place ahead of the Vans Warped Tour’s Orlando stop, scheduled for this weekend at Camping World Stadium Campus. The participating artists were heading into a weekend connected to the popular alternative music festival, making the flight an unexpected opportunity to bring the music directly to fans.

The show came during the travel disruption taking place across the country. The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop on November 13, leaving passengers at airports dealing with delays and uncertainty.

The unexpected performances went viral online after one person shared footage of the performance on X, writing, “Hoobastank entertaining passengers right there on the plane at Orlando Airport. Flights grounded, but the show must go on!”

Others were more focused on the fact that they had missed out on the experience. “This is the worst fomo I’ve ever had,” one person wrote. Another praised the musicians for giving passengers something to enjoy during an otherwise stressful travel day, commenting, “Bless him for helping them all out during a stressful situation.”

A fourth person also shared their appreciation for the unexpected concert, writing, “The best…love taking/making positives out of a such a negative situation!”