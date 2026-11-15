Pete Buttigieg cracked a joke about the aviation turmoil during the FAA's nationwide ground stop on Friday while speaking at a Democratic gathering.

The former Biden administration transportation secretary was among prominent Democratic figures, political advisors, and prospective 2028 White House hopefuls who convened in Denver for a two-day "What's Next" summit on Friday, following the party's significant midterm successes. Buttigieg addressed the audience moments after the FAA halted flights nationwide, triggering extensive disruption.

"I'll begin with a public service announcement," Buttigieg quipped, eliciting laughter from attendees. "I will be available in the hotel bar following the concert for anybody who needs to rebook their flights or get a refund, per your rights." His dig came after Trump was slammed for what he didn't do following the ground stop.

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Friday's event represented the longest nationwide ground stop in a quarter century. Over 2,000 flights were scrapped, creating global knock-on effects, stranding travelers and compelling professional and collegiate athletic teams to seek alternative transport options, reports the Irish Star.

After his Denver address, Buttigieg held a brief press briefing on the ground stop. "Like everyone else, very concerned about what's going on in the national airspace," he stated, while noting he didn't "claim to have any inside knowledge."

"I'm a person watching this as a member of the traveling public who has a flight tomorrow, but I know that lots of people's flights have been disrupted," Buttigieg added. He commended FAA staff working to resolve the issue.

"I imagine this is a very stressful day for them, but also they're very dedicated public servants, and I hope they will be able to get this resolved quickly," he said. Asked what could trigger a ground stop of this scale, Buttigieg explained: "The system has many redundancies in it, so that normally if there's one point of failure, something else can catch it."

He mentioned a previous outage during his tenure that grounded aircraft for roughly an hour.

"It is not clear to me why that redundancy did not prevent an outage of this magnitude," Buttigieg said.

Trump administration officials subsequently revealed that new technology being integrated into the air traffic control system overwhelmed outdated equipment, causing "intermittent" communications and radar disruptions, resulting in the flight suspension lasting over four hours.

Friday represented the second nationwide ground stop since the September 11 attacks in 2001. The previous incident, which occurred during Buttigieg's tenure as transportation secretary in January 2023, led the FAA to halt domestic departures for approximately 90 minutes due to a system failure.

During the outage, conservative voices, including Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump Jr., pointed the finger at Buttigieg for the disorder.

"This is what happens when you hire clueless liberals for jobs they aren't qualified to do," Boebert posted on X at the time.

Trump Jr. weighed in, stating: "Yet another major blow to incompetent Transportation Secretary Pete and people who get important jobs with no experience to check some identity politics boxes." When asked on Friday about criticism from within the Trump administration that the Biden administration didn't do enough to upgrade the system, Buttigieg responded: "Look, we did a lot to upgrade the system."

He added, "When we had an outage, I didn't stand there complaining about the Trump administration. We got to work."

Tempers boiled over during Sean Duffy's press conference, also, when he got agitated with a reporter.