Russell Brand has allegedly been moved from HMP Wandsworth to a new prison.

On November, Brand, 51, was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was initially sent to HMP Wandsworth, a notorious London prison. Now, the former Hollywood actor has allegedly been moved to Category C prison HMP Littlehey near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, the Sunreported. The institution's inmates are exclusively male sex offenders.

HMP Littlehey, described as a comparably “cushy” prison, offers activities such as yoga, origami classes and football - a significant step-up from the crowded, "maggot-infested" HMP Wandsworth.

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Brand was initially held in solitary confinement when he first arrived to prison after his conviction. It was reportedly too risky to keep the convicted sex offender at HMP Wandsworth, where some feared he had a target on his back.

Now, the disgraced comedian is in a single-person cell in HMP Littlehey’s E Wing, per a report from The Sun. He has allegedly not interacted with other prisoners at the facility.

Despite the leisurely activities offered at HMP Littlehey, in 2018, a charity called the conditions at the prison “lamentable.” The Independent Monitoring Board called for inmates to “live in decent conditions,” citing broken showers and a lack of hot water.

On November 5, Brand was convicted on three counts of sexual assault and one count of rape. The incidents involved four different women and took place between 2004 and 2009 as Brand was rising to fame as an actor and comedian. He was acquitted of two other rape charges and an attempted indecent sexual assault. He has denied all of the allegations.

Just days later, the former actor was sentenced by Judge Joel Bennathan to over a decade in prison. He will serve at least two-thirds of his sentence behind bar before becoming eligible for parole.

During Brand's sentencing, Judge Bennathan labeled Brand as a “sexual predator.”

“Whatever women wear, wherever they go, indeed whatever they drink, they retain the right to say no and to demand justice from the criminal courts when sexual predators like you, Russell Brand, act without their consent,” he said.

Bennathan also stopped to pause and “pay tribute to the determination and bravery of all the women whose evidence I have been recounting.”

“I do not increase your punishment because of it,” he added, addressing Brand directly, “but all those women had to face being confronted and being told they had lied, or twisted the truth and, or, they had agreed to your sexual demands: that was all done because of you, on your instructions.”

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline (1-800-656-4673) or visit its website to receive confidential support.