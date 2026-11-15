Fans of Saturday Night Live are rejoicing after former cast member Bowen Yang returned to the iconic NBC stage to play the role of Jensen Huang, the Taiwanese-American electrical engineer and former president of Nvidia.

Yang, 36, stepped away from SNL earlier this year after seven and a half seasons working on the legendary comedy sketch show. Now, he's making his return to portray the former CEO who admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a fellow executive at Singapore-based data center client Megaspeed, who is suspected of acting as an intelligence asset for China. He is also alleged to have had affairs with two employees at Nvidia.

Yang appeared in the closing moments of the opening sketch featuring host John Mulaney as a CIA agent teaching some of the world’s richest tech executives how to recognize female spies, which came after Mulaney took jabs at Donald Trump.

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The sketch poked fun at the recent scandal surrounding Nvidia and its former chief executive, with Mulaney gathering a group of tech billionaires for a crash course on avoiding potential espionage honeytraps. Mulaney’s character introduced the lesson by bringing in Yang as Huang, referring to him as “Jensen Hide-Your-Wife Huang.”

Yang delivered a spoof of the tech mogul, who was at the center of the sketch’s jokes about wealthy executives and their relationships with women.

After Mulaney’s CIA agent presented Venn diagrams showing there was no overlap between beautiful women and tech billionaires, Yang’s character offered his own explanation for the situation. "Women don’t like guys like us. That’s how we became guys like us,” he said.

Mulaney also took a jab at Huang’s business success, joking that whenever the former CEO entered a room, “You know what’s about to go down — the S&P 500.”

Yang’s brief appearance became viral instantly as fans celebrated his return to the NBC series. “Bowen Yang is BACK, and he is Jensen Huang LMFAO #SNL,” one fan wrote. “Bowen Yang is back on SNL I-,” another posted. A third viewer said, “Bowen yang oh how the children have missed u.”

One was disappointed Yang’s appearance was so short, commenting, “Way too short for Bowen Yang as Jensen Huang! The people demand more.”

Yang’s return was part of a sketch featuring several current and former SNL cast members portraying some of the most recognizable figures in the technology industry.

James Austin Johnson played billionaire investor Peter Thiel, while Andrew Dismukes took on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Jane Wickline portrayed Anthropic chief Dario Amodei, Jeremy Culhane played Elon Musk and Ben Marshall appeared as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Mulaney hosted the episode, marking his seventh time taking the reins of Saturday Night Live. Before becoming a frequent guest host, the comedian worked as a writer on the series from 2008 to 2013.

His latest appearance also comes as he promotes his upcoming John Madden biopic for Amazon Prime Video, which is set to arrive on the streaming platform and in limited theaters on November 18. Mulaney is also currently on the road with his stand-up tour, Mister Whatever. His previous hosting appearance was in November 2024.

Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers returned as the episode’s musical guest for the second time. The multi-Grammy Award winner is currently touring in support of her newest album, Lost Weekend.