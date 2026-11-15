Maria Bartiromo was spotted at a Mar-a-Lago party with Marla Maples.

Bartiromo, 59, was in attendance at the Second Annual Citizen Journalist Gala, hosted by James O'Keefe, on November 12 at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. President Trump’s second wife, Maples, 63, was also a distinguished guest at the glitzy party. None of the Trump family members were in attendance at the gala, nor were members of his administration. Individual tickets for the high-profile event cost $3,000 while a “Platinum” table, the most expensive ticket option, ran for a whopping $100,000.

Both women appeared in content on social media just days after Bartiromo made a major life decision.

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Bartiromo, a former Fox News host, appeared in an Instagram story post from Corazones Guerrerosreporter Natalia Denegri.

“Wonderful evening with [Latino Wall Street founder Gabriela Berropsi] and the amazing @mariabartiromo two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist! At the Citizen Journalism Gala,” she wrote, tagging Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe in the message.

“Thank you, @jamesokeefeiii, for the kind invitation and for hosting such an incredible evening celebrating courage, truth, freedom of speech, and independent journalism that reaches millions across the world,” posted Denegri on Instagram. She described Maples as a "distinguished guest” as she emphasized Bartiromo’s two Emmy wins.

“Congratulations to all the honorees for their dedication and inspiring work!” she added.

Muckraker founder Anthony Rubin was awarded as the 2026 Citizen Journalist of the Year. “DataRepublican” won the publicly-voted People's Choice Award.

Bartiromo was a reporter at CNBC for 20 years before moving to Fox News and Fox Business for more than a decade. She hosted CNBC’s Closing Bell and On the Money with Maria Bartiromo, on which she discussed the stock market and other financial news.

Bartiromo pivoted to Fox in 2013, where she later developed an on-air relationship with President Donald Trump. She became a staunch ally of his, providing friendly interviews without asking hard-hitting questions.

She promoted fraudulent theories about the 2020 presidential election, perpetuating the myth that it was “stolen” by Democrats and former President Joseph R. Biden. She also claimed that the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, were “Democrats [who] infiltrated…and put on MAGA clothing.”

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In February 2021, Smartmatic, the voting machine company that was accused of conspiring with Dominion Voting Systems during the 2020 election, filed a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox. Three hosts, including Bartiromo, were also sued.

Fox News dismissed Bartiromo in September 2026, thanking her for her work with the network and stating simply that she was “no longer with Fox News Media.”

Bartiromo was reportedly approached by President Trump to be the White House press secretary ahead of Katie Zacharia’s brief tenure in the role.

Trump himself was stunned and reacted quickly after Bartiromo was fired by FOX.