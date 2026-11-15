The victim said the old man punched her after she tapped on his car when he was allegedly about to hit her car door By Google Maps

An elderly man stands accused of "punching" a mom in a Walmart parking lot over a parking space dispute.

The 77-year-old man, identified by the police as Timothy Coe of Washington State, allegedly attacked the mother and her infant in the parking lot of a Walmart in the 9000 block of NE Highway 99 in Hazel Dell after she "tapped" his car with her hand to keep him from hitting her as she placed her baby in the car seat. The Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that deputies responded to the Walmart at 10:13 a.m. on Nov. 10 after a reported assault.

The caller was a woman who told the dispatcher "a man had punched her in the face and pushed her to the ground," the release said, adding that she was with her infant child at the time.

• Pittsburgh dad let baby girl 'suffer 3rd-degree burns in hot bath as he shot music video'

• Wealthy socialite, 28, found dismembered as brothers' sickening shopping list exposed

The victim reportedly remained at the scene until deputies arrived, then gave them video footage and photos of the suspect and his vehicle, including his license plate.

The victim, who has not been identified by name, said she was in the parking lot, putting her infant into the car seat in her vehicle, when the other vehicle tried to park in the spot directly next to her. As the other car was parking, the victim said she became concerned they were going to hit her, so she "tapped the vehicle to alert the driver."

Click here to follow The Mirror US on Google News to stay up to date with all the latest news, sports and entertainment stories.

The victim later said Coe exited his vehicle and that an argument followed, the press release says. It adds that the victim said Coe allegedly punched her on the right side of her face with his left fist before grabbing her arms.

Deputies saw redness on her face, the release says, and swelling around her eyelid, as well as bruising on her arms. A witness to the incident intervened and separated Coe and the victim, according to the sheriff's office, and the following morning, deputies went to Coe's home in Vancouver and took him into custody without incident.

Coe was charged with one count of fourth-degree assault, the authorities said.

The victim provided a statement about the attack to local Portland, Oregon, station KOIN, stating that she tapped Coe's car because he allegedly nearly hit her open car door when he was backing up. She went on to claim that he immediately escalated the situation and that she began recording on her phone afterward.

"The man struck my phone, causing the recording to stop, and punched me in the face," she reportedly wrote. "I had gotten my son inside the vehicle and closed and locked the door, but he had not yet been buckled into his car seat. The man then came up behind me, wrapped his arms around me, grabbed my hands, and physically restrained me while attempting to take my phone."

The entire time, the victim said she was "screaming" for Coe to get off her.

"I kicked, swung my elbows, and scratched in an attempt to get free," she wrote. "I was unable to move freely or access my phone to call for help while being physically restrained."

Coe was ultimately booked into the Clark County Jail but was no longer "in custody" as of Friday afternoon.