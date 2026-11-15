Tony Hawk opened up about getting arrested for skateboarding.

While walking the orange carpet, at the NickelodeonKids’ Choice Awards, which saw stars such as Ice Spice and Keke Palmer lead the glam, the legendary skateboarder revealed exclusively to the Mirror US that he was once arrested. The 58-year-old shared he found himself in handcuffs after skateboarding on a boardwalk in San Diego. He noted that he had been “kicked out” of several venues for skateboarding where it was unwanted. Hawk added that he has been booted from “many backyard pools” throughout his time as a skateboarder.

“I literally got a ticket, had to go to court and fight it,” before explaining that he generally sticks to “designated skating areas.”

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“I’m not trying to cause a lot of trouble,” added Hawk.

He went on to react to being considered an influence and legendary figure in both the world of skateboarding and pop culture at-large, saying he is “honored” and believes the “best thing” he can do with his reputation is to inspire others to start skateboarding. Hawk remarked that skateboarding gave him self-confidence, a sense of identity and a community.

“If I’m the one that brings [a child] into [skateboarding], I’m honored,” he continued.

“I feel like I’ve had so many ups and downs with what I do as a career and injuries and hardships,” added the pro-skater, “I don’t take any of this for granted. It’s amazing. It’s like one of the wildest rides I’ve ever been.”

Hawk then offered his Thanksgiving must-haves.

“Our kids, as many of them as possible. Our grandchild. And reservations,” he quipped.



He is a father to a total of four children, whom he shares with his ex-wives. His son Riley is married to Kurt Cobain’s daughter, Frances Bean Cobain. The two are parents to Hawk’s only grandchild.

Hawk is currently married to Catherine Goodman.

Hawk was in attendance at the Kids Choice Awards as both a guest and presenter. He participated in a Burger King-sponsored challenge while on stage.

He is a five-time winner of the KCA award for Favorite Male Athlete, taking home the orange blimp in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2008.

“I don’t have any great aspirations these days. Everything I do now is kind of a side mission. And they’re always fun. I never expected any of this anyway, so it’s all a nice surprise,” said Hawk at the 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards.

“Hopefully as someone who raised the profile of skateboarding as best I could and provided more places to do it,” he said of his legacy in the sport.