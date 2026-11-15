Harry Potter fans on social media shared their takes on the upcoming HBO series reboot of the immensely popular franchise.

During the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on November 14, a preview of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was shared to an eager audience. The clip featured the Hogwarts students in the Great Hall, chanting “Dumbledore!” The scene then cuts to the children eating while Albus Dumbledore and Minerva McGonagall chat. Fans soon took to social media to share their opinions on the upcoming show.

“HBO just casually dropping a Harry Potter sneak peak on a random Saturday night was not what I expected,” posted a third user. “The new Harry Potter show the trailer was interesting,” reads another reaction.

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“I saw that clip from Harry Potter, it was not that good idk,” wrote another user on X, adding a crying emoji to the post.

“THEY ARE CALLING THE NEW HARRY POTTER SERIES PHILOSOPHERS STONE!? people are gonna be so confused, lol,” reads one X post, positing that the series sharing a name with the first Harry Potter film could lead to mix-ups.

An ominous response reads: “The new Harry Potter clip, god.”

“GUYS?????????? The first scene from the HARRY POTTER series being released on a Saturday at 10 p.m. definitely wasn't on my bingo card!!!” penned another.

Other fans praised details of the clip, particularly the conversation between Dumbledore and McGonagall.

The upcoming Harry Potter series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. John Lithgow plays Dumbledore, Janet McTeer plays McGonagall and Paapa Essiedu plays Severus Snape.

Warwick Davis will reprise his role as Filius Flitwick. He is the only actor from the films to appear in the television series.

Over 32,000 children auditioned to play Harry, with the casting team reviewing up to 1,000 audition tapes per day.

The show is helmed by Francesca Gardiner, who has worked on series like Succession and Killing Eve.

In January 2021, it was revealed that a Harry Potter television show was in development. An official announcement for the show came in April 2023. The series' cast was made public in May 2025 and principal photography in England began soon after.

Each season of the Harry Potter HBO is based on a separate book from the series. It has already been renewed for a second season, which will adapt Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

The first season of Harry Potter which features eight episodes, is due out on December 25, 2026 on HBO Max.