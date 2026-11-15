Phil Collins opened up about being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

On November 14, the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Collins, 75, arrived at the red carpet event with his daughter Lily Collins, 37. While using two walking sticks on the red carpet, the former Genesis rocker spoke with host Allison Hagendorf, 47, about his ongoing health battles at the induction ceremony.

Hagendorf asked the English singer how he felt to be honored at this year's ceremony. She asked, "How does it feel to get all that love back tonight?"

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Collins, who began drumming at the age of five. replied, “It’s quite special.

"I figured it wasn’t going to happen; I haven’t done anything for what seems like ages - it probably wasn’t," he went on.

"I’ve been keeping myself to myself," the ex-drummer continued and added, "I’ve had some health issues which have kept me out of the limelight a bit and in the background, but I’m just so pleased it’s been recognized.

"You know, it’s a lovely honor, and I’m proud to accept it," he closed.

Hagendorf then asked him how he felt to see a whole new generation of fans discovering his music.

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The In the Air Tonight singer responded, "You want your songs to live on, you know, and I’m very lucky to be rediscovered, and it makes me very happy and proud, as all I wanted to do was play the drums, and I’ve done so much more."

Last year, rumors swirled that Collins wasunder hospice care and was receiving final care amid his ongoing health struggles.

In August 2025, a spokesperson for the Genesis frontman set the record straight. Collins' rep confirmed that the musician was in the hospital undergoing knee surgery and that he was not facing his final days. He has also undergone five knee surgeries in total. Collins has also been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and he previously shared how heavy drinking led to acute organ failure, which saw him hospitalized for seven months.

Back in June 2025, Collins acknowledged that his physical condition was declining after a photo surfaced of him with his soccer-playing son.

During a chat with MOJO, he disclosed a waning passion for producing new music due to being "very sick."

The artist shared, "I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens. But I'm not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I've been sick. I mean very sick.

"It's still kind of sinking in a bit," admitted the Grammy-winner before adding, "I've spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock."

Collins mentioned his declining health had "taken its toll on my hands and legs. If I can't do what I did as well as I did it, I'd rather relax and not do anything."

"If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I'll have a crack at it. But I just feel like I've used up my air miles," he concluded.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame came under scrutiny earlier in the year when fans claimed the voting was 'rigged'.