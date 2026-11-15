Sebastian Berhalter was involved in an incident against Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal By Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/USSF/Getty Images

Sebastian Berhalter was involved in an incident in the United States Men's National Team's convincing 6-0 Nations League win over Haiti on Saturday.

The USMNT's win comes quickly after manager Mauricio Pochettino announced he would be joining Manchester United after the Premier League club dispatched Michael Carrick following a horrid start to the season. As such, the win in Pochettino's penultimate game at the helm was a welcome sight for the team.

That said, not everything went as well as it could have, as during the match Berhalter found himself face to face with Josue Casimir, who seemed to swipe at the American star.

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In the 38th minute, USMNT star Tyler Adams found himself tangled up with Casimir, with the latter falling to the ground as the two battled for the ball. After getting up, he and Adams shared a few words as they walked away, leading players from both sides to come together.

The heated rivalry continued to escalate, with both sides pushing and shoving one another before they were eventually separated and cooler heads prevailed.

At one point, cameras spotted Casimir swinging his hand at Berhalter's face, making contact with his mouth and chin. Despite the action being committed in front of an official, nothing was called, and play continued, with fans taking to social media to express their disbelief.

"I mean how in the H--- does that Haitian player not get sent off after slapping Berhalter in the face?? Genuinely what is the point of VAR," an irate fan wrote on X. Another fan added, "Classic CONCACAF, a Haiti player literally slaps Berhalter in the face and not a second thought is given?"

Another account on X attempted to make light of the situation, arguing that Casimir should have been penalized for what he did not do rather than for what he actually did. "We got Haiti dudes slapping at Berhalter now? Should be a red card simply for being too soft to throw a punch," the commenter posited.

A fourth believed that the 25-year-old was stuck in a no-win position with the officiating, claiming that instead of Casimir being reprimanded, it would have been Berhalter, despite being slapped.

"This is the unfortunate takeaway from the Casimir/Berhalter incident. If Berhalter goes down and milks it, he probably coaxes the red card. But Berhalter wasn't a b---- about it and didn't react, so nothing happens. A real shame this is where we are with officiating right now," the comment read.

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Despite the unfortunate incident, the United States won handily, thanks to goals from Auston Trusty, Julian Hall, Weston McKennie, Folarin Balogun, and Christian Pulisic, who scored a brace.

After the win, Trusty explained that the energy and the victory were for Pochettino, who will depart for Manchester United in a few days' time.

"We played for him," Trusty told TNT after the match. "Obviously, he's our gaffer. Obviously, it's sad that he's moving on. Obviously, it's a great opportunity that he is moving on into, but we play for him. It's his team, it's his identity.

"And the mindset is to win every single game, every single match. And no matter how many goals you're up, you keep fighting, you keep putting on the score and just do your thing, play our game."