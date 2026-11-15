Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu was caught tongue-tied during the 2026 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards after she was brutally slimed while accepting an award.

The rising star accepted the award for Favorite Female Sports Star at the 2026 Nickelodeon KCAs, which marked the first award of the night for the highly anticipated award show. Liu, 21, was nominated for the honor alongside fellow athletes A'ja Wilson, Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, Chloe Kim, Coco Gauff, Mikaela Shiffrin, and Trinity Rodman.

Ahead of her sliming, Liu accepted the award, saying, "Alright, wow. This is crazy...I am so grateful for this award. And, when I found out I was nominated, I looked at the other nominees and I was like, 'Whaaat?'" She continued, "It is so cool to be nominated alongside such incredible women. I'm truly so honored," before letting out a shriek as she got slimed. The moment came just after celebrities like Ice Spice and Keke Palmer wowed on the orange carpet.

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After the moment aired, fans at home reacted on social media. One person wrote, "This is what I voted for!"

"Alysa Liu is the first celebrity to get slimed #KidsChoiceAwards," another noted on X.

Hosted by singer Alex Warren, the 2026 ceremony featured appearances from Keke Palmer, Tony Hawk, Chris Pratt and several other familiar faces. The show also marked a first, as it aired on both Nickelodeon and CBS.

Of course, no Kids’ Choice Awards would be complete without its signature green slime. The tradition has been part of the ceremony since its early years, with celebrities including the Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake and the Olsen twins among those who have experienced the messy moment over the decades.

Liu’s appearance at the Kids’ Choice Awards came during a particularly successful period in her figure skating career.

The California native first made headlines in 2019 when she became the youngest U.S. women’s figure skating champion in history at just 13 years old. She also made history as the first American woman to land three triple Axels in a single competition.

After competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, where she finished sixth in the women’s singles event, Liu announced her retirement from competitive skating at 16. She stepped away from the sport to focus on her education and personal life, eventually enrolling at the University of California, Los Angeles.

However, she returned to competitive skating in 2024 and quickly worked her way back to the top. In March 2025, she won the World Figure Skating Championships in Boston, becoming the first American woman to claim the title in 19 years.

She continued that success at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, where she won gold in both the women’s individual and team figure skating events.

Her individual victory made her the first American woman to win Olympic gold in figure skating since 2002.