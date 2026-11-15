Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy made a visibly annoyed expression toward Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin during their joint press conference, X users claims.

On November 13, the Federal Aviation Administrationannounced that all departing flights in the United States were grounded. During the rare nationwide ground stop, no flights could depart from several of the country's major airports, leaving over 1.5 million passengers stranded in cities across the nation. A temporary telecommunications outage reportedly caused the ground stop.

The following day, Duffy and Mullin held a joint press conference to help reduce public outcry, but the two seemed to be at odds, according to viewers. Elsewhere at the presser, fans pointed out the awkward moment Duffy 'bumped into' Mullin.

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Mullin said, "Duffy and FAA went in and putting patches into the system," which caused Duffy to blink many times.

"They were putting in new equipment and new technology," Mullin added before stumbling over his words.

He composed himself and continued, "That new equipment and new technology were overwhelming the old system."

Duffy shook his head and bumped his shoulder against Mullin's.

Viewers took to social media after spotting the moment when Duffy seemed irate with Mullin, arguing the Secretary of Transportation was being thrown into a damaging situation.

One person said, "This was the moment when Sean Duffy realized Markwayne Mullin was throwing him under the bus!"

Another person added, "I suspect there will be many more under the bus before it is over."

A third wrote, "Throwing Duffy under the bus was a bad look."

Despite the criticism, the two still had supporters: "They’re all working together, and doing a great job keeping America safe. Let’s pray for them."

On November 13, Mullin spoke to reporters outside of the White House to address whether the ground stop stemmed from a foreign threat to the U.S.

“There was no indication as of yet that this was a nefarious attack against us. It’s just a telecommunication outage as of right now,” Mullin said.

He went on with, “Everybody’s safe. There is no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they’re flying or anything like that. I want to make sure everybody’s at ease about that.”

“As we investigate what caused this, you always assume that, as many cyber attacks take place, you make that assumption. But as of right now, that’s not known,” Mullin continued.

Duffy confirmed on X that a nationwide ground stop was in effect, attributing it to a "communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers."

He further stated that FAA technicians are investigating the situation and the department will provide "immediate updates" as information becomes available.

This marked the second nationwide ground stop that the FAA has enforced since 9/11.