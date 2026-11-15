In Happy Gilmore 2, a flashy breakaway league called Maxi Golf discovers that throwing money at the game cannot replace its traditional stage. Joaquin Niemann just became LIV Golf's latest real-life example of that, minus the Adam Sandler fistfights.

The Chilean is closing in on a return to the DP World Tour for 2027 after establishing himself as LIV Golf's most prolific winner. Niemann is reportedly in line for 15 to 20 sponsor exemptions for an easy route back into established tournament golf.

Niemann is leaving LIV Golf with nine individual victories for a league record, including two more in 2026. After filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy, superstar names including Jon Rahm and more have confirmed their LIV exits and plans to play elsewhere, and LIV Golf is now in the liquidation process.

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Golf Channel Latin America reported that the arrangement is effectively agreed, although the official announcement is expected after the current DP World Tour season concludes.

The invitations would allow Niemann to fill most of the European Tour schedule without securing a conventional full membership by ranking high in the Race to Dubai, dominating the HotelPlanner Challenge Tour, or winning a Major.

While exemptions can secure starts, they do not guarantee entry into every event. A separate report said the proposed invitation structure could exclude some high-profile Rolex Series tournaments, while victories could create more opportunities.

Niemann previously held DP World Tour status after winning the Australian Open in December 2023. He lost that standing after failing to meet the tour's minimum participation requirement due to LIV's international schedule.

Niemann won five times in 2025 alone in LIV Golf and captured events in Korea and New York last season. His ninth victory came at Trump National Bedminster, where he finished three shots clear of the field.

This year he finished seventh at the U.S. Open, third at the Italian Open, and tied for second at the Irish Open. Niemann said in September that he wasn't fully committed to another year in the league.

Fans were divided by news of his expected return. While some welcomed him back to professional golf, others mocked and questioned the merit of the sponsor exemptions and how they would be allocated.

One wrote, "Terms? Go qualify!" A second golf fan added, "15 to 20 sponsor exemptions. I've spent three years trying to get one exemption from the 7 a.m. tee time, and my group won't budge."

The DP World Tour's 2027 schedule features over 40 international tournaments across 24 countries including five Rolex Series events.